



JACKSON TWP. It's not unusual to have a high school sports team to have its schedule altered drastically from the start of the season to the end.

However, it's typically spring sports such as baseball and softball, whose seasons take place at a time of year when unpredictable weather combined with playing fields comprised largely of dirt makes for a wealth of postponements and cancellations due to rain, snow, muddy fields and plunging temperatures.

The difference this fall is that sports that normally forge on even with inclement weather are facing a much different and much more serious challenge than bad weather: COVID-19.

Teams such as the defending Federal League champion Jackson girls soccer team head into the new school and sports year hoping to play something close to a normal season, but knowing it will almost certainly be altered numerous times along the way.

"I scanned our schedule and there's a good chance we could lose five games, so we will have to adapt and maybe try to find someone who is in a similar situation as us," veteran Jackson head coach Frank Gagliardi said. "I feel like a baseball coach dealing with the rain and you don't jump too early because a game might get postponed or canceled. We have a couple of Cuyahoga County teams and a couple of Summit County teams on our schedule and those may get canceled."

Health officials and government leaders in both of those counties have issued various directives about when their county's high school teams can start or resume sports and as the Coronavirus pandemic continues and shifts, further schedule changes seem likely.

Jackson's scheduled opener is Aug. 24 against Wadsworth and the Polar Bears are awaiting word on whether that game will be played as scheduled. It could be tempting for coaches and players in some sports to be upset that due to the nature of their sport – football and soccer, for example – with more direct physical contact during the course of play are facing more challenges in getting back on the field while others, such as golf, have been more readily able to return to competition.

Gagliardi, a longtime staff member at the high school, knows many of his fellow Jackson coaches and is happy for those who have been able to get back to playing.

"Everybody that gets a chance where it's safe, more power to them, and we're trusting the people above us to make the right decisions about us being able to play," Gagliardi said.

Back when in-person classes were suspended and sports went on hiatus in March, Gagliardi – like many in sports and society – was hopeful that by the time the new school year rolled around, enough progress would have been made on confronting, understanding and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that it would be possible for a return to something close to normalcy.

Part of that, he noted, was not wanting to see more athletes lose their chance to play the way spring sports athletes did earlier this year. One way fall sports have benefitted over the summer is the Ohio High School Athletic Association relaxing rules on the amount of time teams can have activities because there aren't summer leagues and other such competitions going on.

"Going back to June 1, you could see in our girls' eyes that they were happy to have the opportunity to get together," Gagliardi said. "They've done a good job following the protocols, wearing masks and stay separated as much as possible."

As the start of the school year nears, the outlook on getting back to school has varied from player to player, according to Gagliardi. Some are looking forward to getting back to the familiar structure of in-person learning, while others are anxious about going back in the midst of the pandemic.

However the season turns out and whatever the number of games played turns out to be, Jackson is counting heavily on its 11 seniors to provide steady leadership within the team. During the program's recent run of dominance in the Federal League, there have been some larger senior classes and a few smaller ones, but this year's group is one of the larger ones in recent memory.

For a program that has won 24 league titles in the past 26 years and 25 league titles overall, every season comes with lofty expectations and that pressure is often felt most by the team's upperclassmen.

Having a veteran squad should benefit the Polar Bears even as they - and every other team across Ohio - deal with an unprecedented situation for which none of them could truly be prepared.

"They've done a great job with their leadership," Gagliardi said. "Each one is different ... some are more about taking over on the field, some take charge in terms of speaking up. (Due to the pandemic) I think the girls have all learned the life lesson of not taking anything for granted."

That lesson is one of many brought on by the pandemic and if the past few months are any indication, there will be more hard-learned life lessons to come for fall sports and beyond.