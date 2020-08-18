University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center recognizes its volunteers for their hours worked and length of service to the hospital. Typically, a volunteer recognition luncheon is held in late spring, however, due to the pandemic this year’s event was canceled.



"We look forward every year to showing our appreciation to our amazing group of volunteers, and are saddened that we weren’t able to meet in person this year," said Todd Harford, president, UH Samaritan Medical Center, in a news release from Samaritan. "As always, we are grateful for their commitment to UH Samaritan, and recognize the importance of their work and their contributions to the success of our organization."



Volunteers recognized include Cat Berry and Kathryn Krause with five years of service. They received certificates and 5-year pins.



Bonnie Lash, Ann McGraw, John Pender, Martha Price and Carol Rogers have reached 10 years of service. Amy Bright, Bev Evans, Chris Price and Jean Sprinkle have been with the Volunteer Program for 15 years.



Helen Lent has reached 20 years and Nedra Lautzenhiser and John Miller have each served for 25 years. Shirley Kerr and Shirley Wolfe have reached 40 years of service.



All volunteers with 10 or more years of service are receiving personalized engraved gifts.



Volunteers with the top three hours of service in 2019 are receiving gift certificates. These include Richard Obrecht with 571 hours, Allen Aber with 550 hours and George Bartley with 519 hours.



According to the release, the Samaritan Hospital Foundation allocated $2 for every hour the volunteers worked in 2019 — 12,967 hours — which resulted in a donation of equipment valued at over $25,900 from the Foundation to UH Samaritan Medical Center on behalf of the Volunteer Program. Items included a Capnography Monitor for the OR, mattresses for the medical/surgical floor, mattress toppers and televisions for the Birthing and Women’s Unit, a blanket warmer for the ICU and an Exergen temporal thermometer for each of the four Urgent Care locations.



Individuals retiring from the UH Samaritan Volunteer Program this past year included Judy Ebert with 54 years, Sylvia Hurst with 18 years and Butch White with 13 years of service.