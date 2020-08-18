



SPRINGFIELD TWP. The Springfield Local Board of Education voted during a special board meeting Aug. 13 to open the schools for fall with the option of in school or online classes.

During the Aug. 11 work session, discussions where held by board members as to whether to have in class learning or to follow the guidelines recommended on Aug. 10 by Summit County Public Health (SCPH) to hold remote (online) classes only for grades K-12. After discussions, the board voted 3-2 to have strictly online learning to begin the year. That vote was in a work session and was not official. The Board was scheduled to have an official final vote at the Aug. 18 regular board meeting.

A special board meeting was called for Aug. 13 to further discuss the revised restart plan for remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Chuck Sincere said that schools in Summit County are doing remote, hybrid and in-school learning. He said that the SCPH recommends online-only learning. After speaking with the board’s attorney, Sincere said it was advised they follow the recommendation from the SCPH and re-evaluate the situation on Oct. 23 at the end of the first 9 weeks of school. It was the department’s preferred start and lowest risk opening to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, after much discussion, the board voted for families to have the option of online or in-school classes.

Board President Dave Hofer said it had received 20 pages of public comments. The comments were not read, as Hofer said that many of them pertained to sports programs which would be discussed at the Aug. 18 meeting when the athletic director and coaches would be present.

Board Member Mary Lou Dodson said she does not think going strictly to online learning is fair to the kids or to the parents.

"These parents are in a horrible situation, they have to work," she said. "We are putting them in an awkward situation because they will have to deal with some kind of day care."

Sincere said he understand as the original plan was to return five days a week with safety precautions.

"Springfield was one of the first in the area to come out with the plan, we wanted to do it," he said. "We know this is extremely difficult on parents. We are just saying that we recommend taking the requirements from the Summit County Public Health, but it is up to the board, though."

Board member Neal Hess said he strongly supports the remote learning option.

"I voiced that opinion on Tuesday (work session) and I have not wavered from that," he said. "I think it is most protective of our staff and our students, of their families. I think it is actually going to allow for a better learning environment."

He said he thinks it will be pure chaos in the schools.

"I fully anticipate that all schools will be remote learning before long," Hess said.

Hess said he does not live in fear but does not take unnecessary risks and to have the kids back in school and the staff at this time, with the knowledge they currently have, with the advice of health care professionals, he personally thinks it is an unnecessary risk.

Board member Chad Lance agreed that it is too hard on the parents and not fair to the kids to do remote learning. He said he is not in favor of a hybrid plan because it is too confusing especially for families with more than one student as to what days which kids go to school. He said 65 percent of the 2,200 parents voted for the option of in-school or online.

"As a parent I have to go with that," Lance said. "My wife and I were a part of the 65 percent after Summit county Health said we could make our own decision."

He pointed out that the newer information from SCPH is a recommendation, it is not a mandate.

"These are the same parents that, a week ago, we asked why they didn’t come out and vote for our levy," Lance said. "I don’t think that this (going online only) is going to help our district at all. I don’t think it is going to help the kids, the parents that have to go to work. You are asking parents to work their job, put their kids in day care, then work with their kids from 6 to 9 p.m. to do their lessons."

Board member Larry Petry pointed out that the survey was done before Summit County came out with the recommendation. He said the board has been put into the position that it had to react to that recommendation.

"I support the remote learning plan, but we haven’t had a chance to re-survey the parents and I think some of that might be different based on the recommendation by Summit County Health," Petry said.

Hess said he thinks it is going to be pure chaos and all schools will be on remote learning before long because students or staff members will become ill.

Hess said when the survey came out, he was putting his children in school. If the board decided to do in school at this time, he said he would have changed his children to online learning. He said he has been having second thoughts the last couple of weeks and he personally doesn’t think it is going to be manageable.

Dodson and Lance voted for in school learning, Hess and Petry voted against in school and Hofer, who had voted against in-school at the workshop changed and voted for in school learning. He said it weighs heavy on his heart for the parents and grandparents.

On Aug. 18, the board will vote on the start date for school which was to be Sept. 8.

The preliminary list of staff members (80 plus) that would have been laid off if school were online only is no longer in effect. The issue of bringing back the five teachers that were going to be part of a reduction in force unless school was in session will be clarified at the upcoming meeting.

A discussion was also held about number of children in classrooms. For kindergarten, there are tables and teachers socially distance the number of children in a classroom. Dodson said those numbers would be lower as some won’t be coming. Brad Beun, with special services, said the district will still have similar numbers as usual in classrooms. He gave the example that if one third of the students would be online and two thirds would be in class two teachers would be teaching in class and the third teacher would be teaching online so the class numbers would be the same.

When asked about protocol if someone gets sick, Beun said the protocol is to do contact tracing through public health. If there is a need for a student to get tested, it will take a day or so for them to get an appointment, a day to get the test and a week or so to get the results.

"We won’t be able to inform people that we have a case until we have a positive test," he said. "So you are looking at a week and a half that someone goes home sick and will have to stay home until we know."

He then said that they will need to come up with what they will do if they have a case.

"We have to revisit as to when and if we would close a building due to a COVID case," Beun said.

Parents will be responsible for taking their children’s temperatures before leaving for school in the morning. Hess said it is going to be a nightmare. If someone sneezes in class everyone is going to be scared.

"Kids and teachers are going to get sick and we will not know for a week whether it is a cold, flu or COVID," Hess said.