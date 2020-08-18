At this time, the source of the foam is not known.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has determined dishwashing detergent created foam and killed fish Monday in the Tuscarawas River in northern Stark and southern Summit counties.

Someone dumped the detergent on the ground near a storm drain by Sunnyside Street SW and Market Avenue NW in Hartville, EPA spokesman Anthony Chenault said Tuesday.

Rain pushed it into the river, where it affected eight miles of river and tributaries from Lake Township to Springfield Township.

The agency, which continues to investigate the incident, used six pumps to aerate the water near Twin Lakes Drive and Sweitzer Road.

"The incident has dissipated and we are demobilizing," Chenault wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon.

Residents living along the river said they discovered hundreds of dead fish floating in the water Monday.

EPA spokeswoman Heidi Griesmer said the agency was notified and called in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to investigate the source of the problem.

Springfield residents Jim and Diane Millard, who have lived in their house for 44 years near the Tuscarawas River in the area of Pontius Road, said they had never seen an incident like this.

A live fish could not be found in that area of the river.

The Canton Repository Reporter Kelly Byer contributed to this report