JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees swore in one full-time and two part-time patrol officers during its Aug. 11 regular meeting.

Trustees swore in Luke A. Wagner as full-time police officer, effective Aug. 15 at $58,091. They also swore in Evan J. Betz and Rayetta J. Kanters as part-time police officers, effective Aug. 15.

Other actions:

• Appointed Michele A. Moore as an administrative assistance to the highway division at $44,949 annually effective Aug. 15.

• Paid bills in the amount of $885,890.

• Approved the sale of used fire equipment to Stark State College for $1.

• Approved two noxious weeds sprayings at Huntington National Bank, 5338 Wales Ave. NW, and 5562 Foxchase Ave. NW lot 22 in Fox Chase Hills.

• Approved sending a noxious weed notice to the county auditor for fees and expenses for mowing for 6525 Hills & Dales Road NW.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook