Patricia Faulhaber TheSuburbanite.com correspondent

Tuesday

Aug 18, 2020 at 2:43 PM


JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees swore in one full-time and two part-time patrol officers during its Aug. 11 regular meeting.


Trustees swore in Luke A. Wagner as full-time police officer, effective Aug. 15 at $58,091. They also swore in Evan J. Betz and Rayetta J. Kanters as part-time police officers, effective Aug. 15.


Other actions:


• Appointed Michele A. Moore as an administrative assistance to the highway division at $44,949 annually effective Aug. 15.


• Paid bills in the amount of $885,890.


• Approved the sale of used fire equipment to Stark State College for $1.


• Approved two noxious weeds sprayings at Huntington National Bank, 5338 Wales Ave. NW, and 5562 Foxchase Ave. NW lot 22 in Fox Chase Hills.


• Approved sending a noxious weed notice to the county auditor for fees and expenses for mowing for 6525 Hills & Dales Road NW.


UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at the town hall also broadcast live on Facebook