



Residents living along the Tuscarawas River in Springfield Township discovered a fish kill Aug. 17 as hundreds of dead fish were seen floating in the river.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was called. Spokesperson for the EPA Heidi Griesmer said it found foam in the river and was aerating the water to break down what looks to be soap. At this time, the source of the foam is not known. The process also increases the oxygen in the water.

Large pumps were running on Twin Lakes Drive near the Sweitzer Road intersection.

Griesmer said the EPA has called in the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) to follow up with an investigation to find the source of the issue.

Springfield Residents Jim and Diane Millard said they have lived in their house for 44 years near the Tuscarawas River in the area of Pontius Road and they have never seen anything like this. A live fish could not be found in that area of the river.