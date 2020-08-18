Highlights from the Brown Local Board of Education meeting on Aug. 17.



• Approved tuition reimbursement for Brooke Marinucci and Darren Ware.



• Approved the contract of Shawn Schrickel as a custodian.



• Approved the following resignations: Fred Bigham, middle school science teacher and junior high basketball; Ashley Dorr, assistant track coach; and Jamie Wenger, intervention specialist, junior high volleyball, assistant softball.



• Approved the certified positions for: Zade Deitz, middle school science teacher; and Nick Apisa, intervention specialist.



• Approved the following daily building substitutes: Jennifer Potter and Stephanie Witherow.



• Approved the following supplemental contracts: Ashley Dorr, assistant softball coach; Doug Wood, junior high boys basketball coach; Julie Fairless, show choir and drama/musical director; Jeneva Ford, pep band; Jeremy Taylor, excellence committee; Sudie Yoder, excellence committee; Natalie Kee, excellence committee; Georganne Cooper, excellence committee; Brooke Marinucci, excellence committee; Stephanie Lantzer, excellence commitee; Jenna Wittwer, HER club (1/2); Brooke Marinucci, HER club (1/2); Natalie Kee, science club, science fair, yearbook advisor; Dawn Kaufman, LPDC; Tim Babiczuk, LPDC, Rebecca Kress, LPDC; Thomas Betsa, academic challenge, chess club, pep club (1/2); Brooke Marinucci, pep club (1/2); Jessica Simms, mentor; Katie Spencer, mentor; Tiffany Fletcher, high school student activities; Katie Spencer, high school student activities; Cathy Maffett, detention supervisor; Maryann Erwin, detention supervisor; Brooke Marinucci, junior high track; Llyn Simpson, lead mentor; Malcolm Simmons, band auxiliary; Christine McLean, band auxiliary; Jenna Wittwer, debate club; Karli Virtue, video board director; Jeremy Taylor, district test coordinator; Tami Warner, power of the pen.



• Approved the following additional time: Georgeanne Cooper, KG registration/screening; Jeneva Ford, band extended days; Kelsey Maciag, KG registration/screening; Jessica Simms, KG registration/screening.



• Approved the following classified substitutes: Ray Bobo, Jennifer Bossert, Barb Campbell, Angela Casebolt, Tracy Craven, Don Ford, Matthew Klingler, Jennifer Potter, Melanie Stuthers, Denise Titus, Wanda Watkins, Jennifer Wiley, Julie Yerrick, Penny Newman.



• Paid bills totaling $806,678.33.