TALLMADGE — Social organizations in the community have had to maintain distancing among its members because of COVID-19 but are finding ways to cope.



The Tallmadge Chamber of Commerce keeps in touch through emails and social media.



"In the beginning, we called every member and asked how they were doing and if we could do anything for them," said Becky Allman, chief operating officer of the Chamber. "No members that I know of have had to close their business."



The Chamber of Commerce plans to have virtual luncheon meetings like the former in-person meetings beginning Sept. 16 on the third Wednesday of every month. The trustees will begin virtual meetings Sept. 2 and the WIN will begin networking Sept. 28.



The speaker for the Oct. 21 virtual meeting will be Tallmadge School District Superintendent Jeff Ferguson, Allman said.



Three events are planned for December but they won’t have them if protocol prevents people from gathering, Allman said.



An e-blast will be sent out for the meeting on a zoom link, she said.



The American Legion Post 255 Chaplain Bill Hostetler said they have continued to function on a limited basis and email members to let them know what is going on.



"We meet outdoors on Southwest Avenue," Hostetler said. "It’s been the officers and a couple of other members that are involved in special projects."



The Legion was able to sell flowers for Memorial Day at the entrance to the cemetery and plans to do the same for other special dates.



"As chaplain, I meet individually with members who need help," Hostetler said. "No members have had the virus and many are at a critical age and have health problems. Their families are watching after them."



The Tallmadge Primetimers, which provides recreation and fellowship for men and women over the age of 50, has canceled all its senior groups through the end of the year, according to the parks and recreation center.



