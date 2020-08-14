Weather



Friday: A cloudy start to the day with showers and thunderstorms developing later. High of 86, low of 67.



Saturday: Thunderstorms likely. High of 75, low of 61.



Hospice Charity Ride



Hospice of Guernsey will host the first annual Charity Ride on Saturday. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., with kickstands up at 10 a.m. The event includes ride, Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle and concessions. Ride day registration is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger. For more information or to register, call Stephanie Pfalzgraf at 740-432-7440 or email stephanie@hospiceofguernsey.com.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25, at First Baptist Church, 136 E. Eighth St. Amazon is thanking donors through Sept. 3 with a $5 Amazon.com gift card. To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.



Meeting notice



The Cambridge City School Board of Education will conduct the August meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Garfield Administrative Center, 518 S. Eighth St.



Event cancellation



Due to the COVID-19 situation, the Extension Endowment fundraiser has been cancelled. The committee has tentatively rescheduled the event for October of 2021. For more information, call 740-498-6130.



SEAT meeting



The South East Area Transit board of trustees will meet at noon Wednesday, via conference call. For more information, contact SEAT at 740-454-8574.



Meeting notice



A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District will be at 9 a.m. Aug. 28, electronic technology. Members of the public wishing to observe the meeting may do so by registering in advance at www.mwcd.org/meeting. Members of the public wishing to submit comments prior to the meeting may do so by emailing comments to comments@mwcd.org, prior to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.



Thought of the day



Why stand we in jeopardy every hour?



1 Cor. 15:30