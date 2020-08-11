



LAKE TWP. During it regular meeting on Aug. 10, The Lake Township Board of Trustees set the fall cleanup dates for 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 16-18 and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 19.

As in the past, only 12 tires are allowed per household and commercial dumping is prohibited along with any hazardous materials. The cleanup is held behind the township road department’s building.

Other actions:

• Authorized paying bills as of Aug. 10 in the amount of $125,210.

• Scheduled trick or treat for 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31, but is subject to cancellation or change depending on the health department or Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders.

• Approved having some low hanging trees trimmed in Greenlawn Cemetery by Haymaker Tree and Lawn at a cost of $4,500.

• Authorized the township to enter into an agreement with a neighboring property owner who has a tree encroaching onto Greenlawn Cemetery. The agreement is that the township can trim the tree. The trustees also approved Haymaker Tree and Lawn to trim the tree at a cost of $875.

• Authorized purchasing ANSI Class 3 compliant shirts for the road department employees from Beatty’s Sports at a cost of $2,190.

• Authorized upgrading audiovisual equipment at the township hall by Norlson, Inc. at a cost of $17,314

• Approved Baker Dublikar Attorneys at Law to assist presenting the township in a potential zoning litigation matter.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Township Hall also broadcast live on Facebook.