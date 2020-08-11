Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber recently recognized the Cambridge City School District with the Ohio Auditor of State Award.



The award recognizes the treasurer’s office for excellence in financial reporting in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles and compliance with applicable laws for the 2019 fiscal year.



A tweet from the Auditor’s office, congratulated Treasurer Ed Wright and his team for earning the award due to their dedication to fiscal responsibility and transparency.



Wright has served as treasurer of the school district for a little more than two years. He previously worked nearly 30 years with Advantage Bank (fka Cambridge Savings Bank) and four years with Huntington National Bank. He is currently serving his 19th year as fiscal officer for the Cambridge Township Trustees.



"Ed was a great addition to our district when he joined us two years ago," said Cambridge Superintendent Dan Coffman. "He and his team continue to do great work. They are certainly deserving of this honor and I am pleased that Auditor Faber recognized their accomplishments."



The team also includes Kelly Kenworthy, salary and benefits coordinator, and Janice Jackson, fiscal assistant.



"This is not an award that is earned by one individual, it takes a bunch of people," Wright said. "The people in our office do great work. They are experienced and efficient. I just am happy to be part of a great team."