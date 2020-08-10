ST. MARYS — When my wife, Jean, decided back in the winter that attending one of the world’s longest yard sales might be a good way to spend some of our retirement time, I took a look at the map to see if there might be a state park along the route that we might be able to camp at, and I might be able to get a little fishing in.



And, right in the middle of one of the hottest stretches of the famed Route 127 Yard Sales, which has been running for over 30 years now and stretches from Michigan to Alabama, was Grand Lake St. Marys State Park Campground, located on the north shore of Ohio’s biggest inland lake, halfway between St. Marys and Celina. Route 127 runs through Celina, so we were set up perfectly to accomplish all of our goals.



Just one problem — Grand Lake St. Marys’ perpetual problem of unsafe water.



While algal bloom is pretty much a late summer issue on Lake Erie, and varies from year-to-year in terms of severity depending on several factors, the water condition at Grand Lake St. Marys has been a problem year-round for decades.



The lake, once the world’s largest man-made body of water at 13,500 acres, was built to provide water for the Miami and Erie canals, connecting the Ohio River with Lake Erie. It is shallow, averaging 6 feet in depth, and can reach temperatures near 90 in the summertime. Prior to 1985, house septic systems leached into the lake, but were forced to hook into the public sewer system at that time.



While that helped with some of the lake’s problems, it did’t solve them all, as the water still is green with algae year-round. In fact, the lake’s beautiful sand beaches haven’t been open to the public in 10 years. Water clarity is less than 6 inches, but the locals say that doesn’t affect the fishing. In fact, Grand Lake St. Mary’s is considered one of the top crappie lakes in Ohio, and every Thursday holds a bass tournament that it takes a bag of 3- and 4-pounders to cash out in the top 5.



You couldn’t prove that by me, though, as I got skunked on my trip last week to GLSM. I spent a little over an hour each of three evenings fishing the north shore by the campground without a bite. I tried all my favorite ways, and even switched to the brightest lures and plastics I had with me in hopes it would make it easier for the fish to see my presentations. I tried top-water baits with props thinking that the vibrations would entice a bite, but had to settle for the satisfaction of three beautiful nights on the water and a pair of eagles fishing with me each evening.



I stopped at Windy Point Bait and Tackle for some tips, and the locals said it was just the time of year, that the bite in August slows down. I got the standard, "you should have been here last month" story, as well as the "it’ll pick up in September" line.



As for the campground, GLSM has a lot to offer, unfortunately it starts with a strike against it because of the lake’s water conditions, and this year, a second strike with COVID-19 restrictions.



Ohio Parks and Watercraft recently completed a $1.5 million pool and splash park project at GLSM campground, but it is closed this year due to the pandemic. The Nature Center and group picnic shelters are also off limits. All rentals, like bikes and equipment for mini golf, are suspended due to the pandemic, but everything else in the park is open, including restrooms, laundry and shower facilities.



The park has 217 campsites, with 135 of them offering electricity. There are only 34 sites that offer full hookups. Sites up to No. 70 are well spaced out and most have shade. The campground has a boat launch and courtesy docks, and parking for your trailer. There are five camper cabins, an amphitheater, basketball and volleyball courts, several playgrounds, a giant checkerboard and a Ga Ga Ball court.



If hiking is a requirement for your stay at a campground, then GLSM is NOT for you, as the only trail is less than a mile and is more of a path than a hiking trail, with outdated signage about trees along the way.



As for the yard sales, we drove over 100 miles up and down US 127 and its side roads, going north to Van Wert on Thursday, and south to Greenville on Friday. We enjoyed the yard sales the most along the streets of Celina, where it was mostly true household yard sales. Out on 127, a lot of vendors were set up, and after 30 stops, they all pretty much have the same thing.



We wore our masks, practiced social distancing, and went through lots of hand sanitizer.



Oh, and my best buys: a putter for $1, a tri-pod for 50 cents, a pop-up hunting blind for $25, and a Helin original vintage Flatfish fishing lure for $1.



Outdoor correspondent Art Holden can be reached at aholden@the-daily-record.com