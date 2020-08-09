The Older Americans Act of 1965 recently celebrated its 50th anniversary on July 14! We seem to celebrate almost everything else nowadays and it is a shame that there was no recognition of this anniversary. This legislative act back in 1965 (during Lyndon Johnson’s Great Society), created the first federal level initiative for older adults. It created the National Aging Network: the Administration on Aging on the federal level, state departments of aging, and local area agencies on aging.



The OAA (Older Americans Act) mandated services for the aging population, but not an appropriation of monies to make the services possible, consequently, it must be renewed periodically.



On March 17, 2020, the funding for these services was renewed, and in fact the renewal included a 35% increase in funding. There was also a reemphasis on providing services to individuals 60 years or older to help them remain independent for as long as possible.



The Older Americans Act still provides monies for home delivered and congregate meals, transportation services, elder abuse prevention, as well as socialization and job training programs. The Scope Portage Senior Center receives monies from this program.



In the current renewal of this program there is an emphasis on programs dealing with social isolation and loneliness. (How ironic since we are still being told to quarantine ourselves as much as possible). Also included are new opportunities for grants for caregivers and long term care services as well as programs and care for individuals with early onset Alzheimer’s disease.



Though it appears that these programs are aimed toward low income senior citizens, the services are not exclusive to this income level. States are prohibited from denying anyone services because of their income. For most of the programs there will be a sliding fee scale if your income is above the National Poverty Guideline. But remember, anyone of us can use the services of PARTA, congregate meal sites, legal services through their Elder Rights program or the services of a Long Term Care Ombudsman (public advocates for those individuals living in a long term care facility).



Each of our 50 states receive funding, which is based on the percentage of people 60 years or older living in that state. (Another reason to complete the census forms you received.) Each agency receiving these funds must also document names, ages and addresses of those using the services. This information is then compiled quarterly and submitted to the local Area Agency on Aging for review and acceptance prior to any money "changing hands."



For more information google "Older Americans Act of 1965." Get a pen and paper and put these phone numbers down. You may want to take advantage of the services offered to us by the Older Americans Act.



For questions about what services in general are available to you: Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging: 330-896-9172



For Volunteer Opportunities: Retired Senior Volunteer Program: 1-800-424-8867



To report local Elder Abuse: 330-296-2273



For Home delivered meals: 330 677-4124.



For transportation services, Portage Area Regional Transportation: 330-678-1287



For concerns about how a patient is being cared for in a facility: Long Term Care Ombudsman: 330-896-



9172.