NEW PHILADELPHIA — Scott Barnhart, chief of recreation and chief ranger for the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District, served his last day on July 31 when he retired after more than 31 years of exemplary service.



Barnhart most recently served as the chief of recreation/chief ranger for the past 15 years and oversaw the recreation department, which is comprised of parks, marinas, docking, cottage site leasing program, camps and law enforcement.



The recreation department is comprised of 230 employees during peak season and exceeds $12 million in revenue.



A graduate of Hocking College with a degree in recreation, Barnhart began his full-time career with MWCD as an assistant park manager at Atwood Lake and would later serve as park manager at both Atwood and Tappan lakes.



"I have enjoyed a wonderful, rewarding career with the Conservancy District and have always been proud to be associated with an organization of such outstanding character," said Barnhart. "Although I will be retiring from the Conservancy District, I am looking at this as not an end, but rather the beginning of a new chapter in my life."



The board of directors has retained the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association to conduct a search and recruitment for his successor. In the interim, Dan Mager, deputy chief of parks, will serve as chief of recreation until the position is filled.



"Scott Barnhart has been an exceptional employee, providing leadership and years of knowledge during his tenure with MWCD,’’ said Executive Director Craig Butler. "His dedication to the organization has made a tremendous impact over the years, and we wish him well in his retirement."



The MWCD, a political subdivision of the state, was organized in 1933 to develop and implement a plan to reduce flooding and conserve water for beneficial public uses in the Muskingum River Watershed, the largest wholly contained watershed in Ohio.