



GREEN Portage Lakes Career Center Superintendent Kim Redmond updated the Board of Education on the reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.

During the July Zoom meeting, Redmond said she has been meeting with superintendents of the four partner school districts and gathering information from the Summit County Health Department, Akron Children’s Hospital, Center for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Education to make sure that they are working for a safe return for students starting Aug. 20.

Measures are being taken to provide a healthy learning environment for both the students and the staff following the protocols and guidelines for COVID-19. They have met in small groups with all staff members.

Masks will be worn by staff and students; water fountains will not be available so students will need to bring water. Redmond reported that an art teacher in Canton designed a barrier for each student and met with a local builder. Every student at PLCC will be provided with a portable barrier from class to class. Students will use those in every class except computer classes which will have a different barrier as will the cosmetology labs.

Every school must have a sick bay for anyone that has COVID-19.

If classes must go online, teachers will be in the classroom and students will need to be connecting, and the labs will be in person with students. Students will have to sign into class.

"Our students are hands on learners, that is why they chose to be here," Redmond said. "We believe there is no substitute for many of the programs to not be in the lab and using their hands."

The third option is entire remote learning, but students will need to sign into class during class time.

Other action:

• Assistant Superintendent Lisa Tripney reported that a pavilion is going to be built in the back lot. It will be built by students and used as training and a shelter for many programs. She also reported that they have acquired new software to be used for the possibility of remote learning. Tripney told the board members that adult education enrollment is continuing to grow this year and is currently over 100 students enrolled.

• Tresaurer Christopher Wright reported that there have been requests for records for the audit.

• The board approved a five-year contract for Redmond as superintendent effective Aug. 1 to July 31, 2025.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Aug. 20.