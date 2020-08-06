



HARTVILLE The Pegasus Farm Country Store and Gardens in Hartville usually holds a one day blueberry celebration. But with the pandemic still dominating what kind of events people can hold, the group extended the one day to a weeklong celebration.

Carol Lichtenwalter, director of Pegasus Farm, said holding it over multiple days reduced the number of people that came out every day which allowed for social distancing while introducing the store and the farm to new visitors.

"The store is part of our vocational rehabilitation program for adults with developmental disabilities," Lichtenwalter said. "The adults in program grow the produce, vegetables and blueberries sold at the store. They stock the store, run the checkout, clean it and sanitize everything in the store. They receive a working wage for all the hard work they do."

In addition to fresh produce and vegetables, shoppers can find fresh baked goods, bulk food items. milk, eggs, bulk tea, coffees and other items. The farm has between 400 and 700 blueberry bushes on property. Lichtenwalter said they sold out of blueberries and by Saturday they were getting berries from other local growers.

"It’s a good revenue generator for the program. People really love the fresh blueberries. The event also allows local residents to learn more about the store which is a good local resource for the Marlboro area," Lichtenwalter said.

Garden Manager Rudy Moyer also teaches classes on growing, harvesting and cooking with herbs. There was fresh lemonade stand that visitors could ask for blueberries in their lemonade. they were also selling hotdogs and there was a food truck. Visitors could take wagon rides to the barn and get a tour of the farm. Plus, there were horse and rider demonstrations, live music and a garden scavenger hunt.

"Spreading it over the six days allowed us to keep our crowd sized down to meet guidelines. Many local families came out to enjoy the weather together and enjoy the farm," Lichtenwalter said.

The Pegasus Farm Country Store and Gardens are at 7656 Edison St. NE. Find more details on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/PegasusCountryStore/.