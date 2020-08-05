The University of Akron faculty union has voted against ratifying a contract with the administration that included nearly 100 layoffs, setting up a legal battle and a dire warning from President Gary Miller about the road ahead.

The faculty voted over a period of a week, concluding Wednesday afternoon. Union President Pam Schulze said in an email to members the vote was 184 against ratification and 159 for it.

The vote ensures a legal fight is ahead as the administration works to balance a budget with a $50 million to $55 million hole in it.

President Gary L. Miller said in a statement he was "deeply disappointed" by the vote.

"Ratification of that tentative agreement represented the best hope of ensuring the financial future of The University of Akron in the COVID-19 era," Miller said.

The vote, he said, does not change the financial outlook for the university.

"What the vote does is create uncertainty about what type of reduction in force we will have and how much of our limited and precious reserves we will have to spend to accomplish it," he said.

In her email to members, Schulze called the negotiations over the contract "difficult and divisive."

"The Chapter members have anguished over how to vote on this contract, and now that the vote is over, we hope that the forces that unite us — our shared commitment to student success, the production and dissemination of knowledge, and making UA the best university it can be — will outweigh anything that pits us against each other," she said.

The board of trustees last month approved layoffs of 178 employees, including 96 union faculty members, pending ratification.

Miller warned that ratifying the contract was "imperative" for the future of the university, and failure to do so would result in further job losses and an expensive legal fight.

The university has about $60 million in reserve funds, but with such a large budget gap, the university would not be able to make payroll by the end of the year if substantial cuts are not made, Miller and other administrative leaders have said.

But the union, the Akron chapter of the American Association of University Professors, pushed back, arguing the financial situation may not be as bad as advertised — and some of it may be temporary. The union’s executive committee and a committee made up of liaisons to each department both recommended against ratification.

The vote also puts severance payments for laid-off faculty in jeopardy. Those on the cut list were eligible for $1,200 for every year of service, up to $12,000.

The administration has said those payments were contingent on the faculty voting to ratify the contract.

The union’s email to its members said those who are on the cut list will still be separated from the university on Aug. 22, pending a ruling in arbitration.

The union filed grievances against the administration for invoking "force majeure," a contract clause that allows for layoffs without regard to tenure or ranking, which is supposed to be used only in extraordinary circumstances.

Schulze called on the administration to go back to the negotiating table to work out "an agreement we can all live with" before the arbitration process.

"We need to work together to strengthen ourselves as a collective force so that the next negotiation is a better one....We owe it not only to our students, but to this institution and the greater community," she said.

