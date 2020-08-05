Digital workshop series

At 6 p.m., Aug. 8, 15 and 22, create and connect through a digital workshop series through Aging is an Artform’s Live from the Living Room. Classes are taught by professional artists, to residents in Summit County. The classes are free and are aimed at adults 60 plus and their caregivers. The series, includes creative journaling, movement and dance, storytelling, and visual art. For additional information or to register for Aging is an Artform, visit https://bit.ly/2Wx88fD or contact Lori Smith at lsmith@dhad.org for Live from the Living Room Classes, contact Nicole Mullet at Nicole@ArtsNow.org.

Online yoga

Every Saturday in August at 8 a.m., the Massillon Museum will present an online, beginner-friendly yoga class at facebook.com/MassillonMuseum and youtube.com/user/MassillonMuseum/videos. All ages and levels can participate in restorative poses, vinyasa, and a five-minute savasana. Videos of previous yoga sessions may also be accessed on YouTube’s MassillonMuseum/videos. The Massillon Museum has reopened, but yoga classes will continue to be virtual and free until further notice. For more information, call Stephanie Toole, at 330-833-4061 x104 or visit massillonmuseum.org.

Rock the Lock Down

Rock the Lock Down on Air at Home is a program through the Downtown Akron Partnership that plays two hours of favorite Lock 3 music from 8 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 7. Tune in this week to 97.5 WONE for Eagles music.

Trip down memory lane

Take a safe back in time trip to Ashtabula County and discover its record number of covered bridges. There are 19 covered bridges in the county, most the most in the state. Also, the longest and the shortest bridges are located on the trail. The bridges can be seen from the car and there are many places to get out and safely take a picture. It can be done in one day, do all or part of it. Stop in one of the Covered Bridge Pizza locations for a slice of pizza or other menu items. The restaurants are located in covered bridges but depending on when you travel may only be open for carry out. Visit visitashtabulacounty.com/things-to-do/covered-bridges/covered-bridges/ for a map and the information on bridges.