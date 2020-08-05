



JACKSON TWP. Those driving by the expanded GetGo on the northwest corner of Whipple and Dressler may have noticed the project is nearing completion. According to GetGo, construction began on the store in October 2019, and it is one of approximately 85 Café + Market and sub shop locations across its marketplace.

The location has more gas pumping stations and a larger convenience store, grab-and-go meals and a full kitchen. In addition to delicious made-fresh-to-order offerings, guests can expect to find packaged snacks, pantry staples, fresh cut fruit, chef-inspired grab- and-go meals, a variety of beer and wine, and so much more.

GetGo’s Cafe + Market locations have a strong focus on food and feature full kitchens with an entire menu of made-fresh-to-order, customizable meal solutions. Guests will earn perks on all eligible fuel and in-store purchases. Additionally, guests can choose to redeem their rewards for discounts on fuel and/or free items in-store.

While an exact opening date is not available, GetGo spokesperson Jannah Jablonowski said, "We are excited to be nearing the completion of the GetGo site on Whipple Ave. and look forward to delivering the Cafe + Market experience to the North Canton community this summer."

According to www.getgocafe.com/about:

"We’ve got all-day breakfast, non-stop lunch, perpetual dinner and snacks around the clock. We’ve got 100% premium Arabica coffee blends brewed fresh. You’ll find crisp, green salads. We’ve got treats both fried and frozen, pizzas with any toppings you like and some you’ve never considered like melty Philly cheesesteak. Heck, we’ll put tots on your sub."

GetGo is at 6215 Whipple Ave NW.