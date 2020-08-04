MACEDONIA – A well-known firm is planning a new building off Highland Road.



The city’s planning commission has approved a preliminary site plan for a 10,675-square-foot building to house a warehouse/prep area and offices for Ohio State Waterproofing at 393 E. Highland Road.



The new building will be situated to the east of the existing Ohio State Waterproofing building at 365 E. Highland Road. It originally was proposed to be 15,358 square feet, but the size was reduced.



The preliminary site plan was approved July 20 subject to review of the city’s architectural consultant and building department officials. Once some minor issues are worked out, the planning panel will consider a final site plan.



Leon Sampat from LS Architects of Fairview Park told the panel the new building will match the look of the existing one. Twenty-two additional parking spaces will be located between the two buildings. Sampat said only 16 spaces are required.



An existing access point to the property will be removed and replaced with a lawn area, and a new access point will lead to the new parking spaces. Landscaping will screen the new spaces from East Highland Road.



"The company has made a lot of revisions to the plan since its inception," said City Planner Brian Frantz, who added OSW was going to introduce plans at the panel’s June meeting, but decided to hold off until the plans were revised.



Three variances are necessary from the board of zoning appeals, including ones which would allow the continued residential use of a home behind the new building and would allow a gravel driveway to remain instead of a paved surface from East Highland Road to the home.



Sampat said an elderly couple who lives in the home has been granted a "life estate," meaning they can live there until their deaths. A separate lot will be split from the property temporarily to allow for the continued residential use of the home.



The lot where the home and a detached garage are situated backs up to the Nordonia High School property.



Meanwhile, the panel OK’d a site plan for location of a drive-thru Chase Bank ATM at 8210 Macedonia Commons Blvd. on what is now green space in front of the PetSmart store.



There will be a canopy over the drive-thru. Frantz said a proposed sign exceeds the city’s height requirement of 8 feet by a few inches. "A variance may be needed, or we may be able to find something in the code to give Chase some relief," he said.



A formal application for the signage will be made later, and must be acted upon by the panel.



In a final action, panelists OK’d the installation of 18 solar panels on the roof of a home at 9312 N. Bedford Road, north of Ledge Road. Frantz said the panels meet all city requirements.



A side yard setback may be needed to accommodate the placement of ground-mounted accessory equipment, but Frantz said he will review the code to see whether the variance is necessary.



Fire department representative Don Bell said fire officials would like to meet with reps from the company installing the panels to get better knowledge of how the system works since the department has not dealt extensively with solar panels.



Contact the newspaper at 330-541-9433 or newsleader@recordpub.com.

