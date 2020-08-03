Noble County
Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, July 28
8:15 a.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.
6:47 a.m., medical emergency, I-77; United Ambulance, Belle Valley FD and deputy.
4:25 a.m., medical transport, Columbus; United Ambulance.
4:11 a.m., traffic stop, Woodsfield/OR&W Tunnel roads.
3:50 a.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.
3:01 a.m., traffic stop, Wolf Run Park.
2:46 a.m., traffic stop, Route 313.
2:36 a.m., mutual aid with other agencies, Route 313.
12:42 a.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.
Monday, July 27
11:49 p.m., traffic stop, Cross Road.
10:29 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.
9:57 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Fairground Road; United and deputy.
8:52 p.m., road hazard, Batesville Road.
8:46 p.m., road hazard, Zep East Road.
8:02 p.m., road hazard, Skyline Drive, Senecaville.
7:45 p.m., road hazard, Clay Pike/Soggy Run roads.
6:15 p.m., chest pains, North Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
6:07 p.m., injured person, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.
5:36 p.m., ill person, Maple Drive, Quaker City; United Ambulance.
5:03 p.m., ill person, Curtis Ridge Road; United and Summerfield FD.
4:51 p.m., domestic dispute, Olive Street, Caldwell.
4:30 p.m., ill person, Old State Route 21; United Ambulance.
4:05 p.m., unresponsive person, North Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
3:21 p.m., alarm activation, Whiskey Run Road.
2:34 p.m., suspicious activity, Cape Horn Road.
2:25 p.m., breaking and entering, Seneca Lake Road.
12:55 p.m., investigation, Dutch Connell Road.
12:49 p.m., medical transport, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
11:39 a.m., breaking and entering, Palestine Ridge Road.
10:13 a.m., sexual battery, Dungannon Road.
7:54 a.m., abandoned vehicle, S. Olive Road.
7:09 a.m., suspicious activity, Caldwell Walking Track.
5:06 a.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.
Sunday, July 26
10:51 p.m., theft complaint, Brown Road.
10:39 p.m., neighbor dispute, Pelican Lane, Senecaville.
10:05 p.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.
5:58 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, W. Main Street, Dexter City.
3:40 p.m., ill person, Rayner Road; United Ambulance.
3:15 p.m., grass fire, Halley’s Ridge Road; Belle Valley FD.
1:53 p.m., suspicious activity, Main Street, Sarahsville.
1:04 p.m., injury accident, McConnelsville Road; United and deputies.
11:39 a.m., alarm activation, Seneca Lake Road.
10:59 a.m., ill person, Still Road; United and Belle Valley FD.
9:09 a.m., hit-skip accident, Mud Run Road.
8:34 a.m., 911 open line, Wolf Run Drive.
3:35 a.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.
Saturday, July 25
8:48 p.m., assisted other agency, Interstate 77.
8:41 p.m., suspicious activity at a business, Marietta Road.
7:47 p.m., assisted other agency, Plum Street, Summerfield.
7:39 p.m., abdominal pain, Route 821; United and deputy.
6:43 p.m., auto accident, Mt. Ephraim Road. No injuries reported.
6:14 p.m., domestic dispute, Marietta Road.
6:03 p.m., suspicious activity, Fry Road.
5:52 p.m., reckless driver, Bean Ridge Road.
5:32 p.m., alarm activation, Dollison Road.
3:11 p.m., alarm activation, Pumpkin Ridge Road.
2:55 p.m., road hazard, Seneca Lake Road.
2:06 p.m., disorderly conduct-intoxicated, Happy Time Pool, Caldwell.
1:40 p.m., road hazard, Lakeview Drive.
1:28 p.m., reckless driver, Summerfield.
1:27 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.
9:13 a.m., missing adult, Wetzler/Baker Ridge roads.
8:53 a.m., difficulty breathing, S. Main Street; United and Belle Valley FD.
1:13 a.m., assisted other agency, Maple Heights, Caldwell.
Friday, July 24
10:23 p.m., suspicious person, Hunkadora Road.
9:54 p.m., animal complaint, Ola Teters Road.
9:45 p.m., domestic dispute, Fulda Road.
9:12 p.m., possible stroke, Mt. Zion Road.
8:34 p.m., suspicious activity, North Street, Caldwell.
7:12 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, I-77; highway patrol.
5:28 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Old Infirmary Road.
4:13 p.m., ill person, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.
3:48 p.m., medical transport, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
2:52 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Glen Slay Road.
2:01 p.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.
1:40 p.m., suspicious person, Olive Street, Caldwell.
11:18 a.m., ill person, Pin Oak Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
10:48 a.m., medical transport, Outpost Road; United and deputy.
8:14 a.m., suspicious activity, Township Road 292, Dexter City.
7:12 a.m., suspicious person, Mud Run Road.
12:19 a.m., keep the peace, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell.
12:13 a.m., suspicious person, West Street, Caldwell.
Thursday, July 23
10:58 p.m., domestic dispute, Main Street, Dexter City.
10:54 p.m., investigation, North Street, Caldwell.
10:45 p.m., menacing complaint.
9:33 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Lashley Road.
8:51 p.m., warrant arrest, Clay Pike Road.
7:55 p.m., animal complaint, Belford Street, Caldwell.
5:58 p.m., assisted other agency, McConnelsville Road.
5:53 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.
4:53 p.m., investigation, Roy Croy Road.
4:36 p.m., investigation, Roy Croy Road.
2:43 p.m., injury accident, Interstate 77; United and deputies.
12:39 p.m., animal complaint, Woodsfield Road.
12:13 p.m., difficulty breathing, Tower Road; United Ambulance.
11:45 a.m., neighbor dispute, Dutch Connell Road.
11:39 a.m., chest pains, Hunkadora Road; United Ambulance.
10:28 a.m., person down, Fairground Road; United and deputy.
9:48 a.m., animal complaint, I-77; highway patrol.
9:19 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
12:23 a.m., domestic dispute, Halley’s Ridge Road.
Wednesday, July 22
10:59 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Barry’s Ridge Road.
8:07 p.m., anaphylactic reaction, Water Tower Road; United and deputy.
8:05 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Marietta Road.
2:17 p.m., subpeona service, Maple Avenue, Caldwell.
1:26 p.m., suspicious person, Marietta Road.
1:12 p.m., suspicious vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.
12:49 p.m., animal complaint, Seneca Lake Road.
12:39 p.m., investigation, Olive Street, Caldwell.
10:19 a.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.
9:15 a.m., commercial fire alarm, West Hills Lane, Caldwell.
9:04 a.m., commercial fire alarm, Summit Court Apartment, Caldwell.
6:19 a.m., auto accident, Frostyville Road. No injuries reported.
2:23 a.m., road hazard, Cliff Road.
Tuesday, July 21
11:24 p.m., road hazard, Hunkadora Road.
10 p.m., road hazard, Halley’s Ridge Road.
9:38 p.m., hit-skip accident, South Olive/Marietta roads.
9:22 p.m., suspicious person, Caldwell Village Square.
9 p.m., counterfeit currency, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.
8:09 p.m., lift assistance, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.
7 p.m., vandalism damage at a business, Marietta Road.
6:53 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Lashley Road.
6:12 p.m., trespassing complaint, Rich Valley Road.
5:46 p.m., inmate transport to Southeastern Med, Olive Street, Caldwell.
5:25 p.m., chest pains, Harrietsville Road.
4:29 p.m., anaphylactic reaction, Olive Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.
4:19 p.m., chest pains, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.
4:17 p.m., subpeona service, Horn Ridge Road.
4:11 p.m., investigation, Glady Road.
2:10 p.m., animal complaint, Smith Drive, Sarahsville.
1:49 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
12:41 p.m., lift assistance, Gordon Road; United and Summerfield FD.
12:35 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Old State Road 21.
12:18 p.m., animal complaint, Seneca Lake Road.
11:29 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.
8:59 a.m., reckless driver, I-77; highway patrol.