Noble County



Sheriff’s Office



Tuesday, July 28



8:15 a.m., reckless driver, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol.



6:47 a.m., medical emergency, I-77; United Ambulance, Belle Valley FD and deputy.



4:25 a.m., medical transport, Columbus; United Ambulance.



4:11 a.m., traffic stop, Woodsfield/OR&W Tunnel roads.



3:50 a.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.



3:01 a.m., traffic stop, Wolf Run Park.



2:46 a.m., traffic stop, Route 313.



2:36 a.m., mutual aid with other agencies, Route 313.



12:42 a.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.



Monday, July 27



11:49 p.m., traffic stop, Cross Road.



10:29 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



9:57 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Fairground Road; United and deputy.



8:52 p.m., road hazard, Batesville Road.



8:46 p.m., road hazard, Zep East Road.



8:02 p.m., road hazard, Skyline Drive, Senecaville.



7:45 p.m., road hazard, Clay Pike/Soggy Run roads.



6:15 p.m., chest pains, North Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:07 p.m., injured person, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



5:36 p.m., ill person, Maple Drive, Quaker City; United Ambulance.



5:03 p.m., ill person, Curtis Ridge Road; United and Summerfield FD.



4:51 p.m., domestic dispute, Olive Street, Caldwell.



4:30 p.m., ill person, Old State Route 21; United Ambulance.



4:05 p.m., unresponsive person, North Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



3:21 p.m., alarm activation, Whiskey Run Road.



2:34 p.m., suspicious activity, Cape Horn Road.



2:25 p.m., breaking and entering, Seneca Lake Road.



12:55 p.m., investigation, Dutch Connell Road.



12:49 p.m., medical transport, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



11:39 a.m., breaking and entering, Palestine Ridge Road.



10:13 a.m., sexual battery, Dungannon Road.



7:54 a.m., abandoned vehicle, S. Olive Road.



7:09 a.m., suspicious activity, Caldwell Walking Track.



5:06 a.m., traffic stop, Marietta Road.



Sunday, July 26



10:51 p.m., theft complaint, Brown Road.



10:39 p.m., neighbor dispute, Pelican Lane, Senecaville.



10:05 p.m., disabled vehicle, Marietta Road.



5:58 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, W. Main Street, Dexter City.



3:40 p.m., ill person, Rayner Road; United Ambulance.



3:15 p.m., grass fire, Halley’s Ridge Road; Belle Valley FD.



1:53 p.m., suspicious activity, Main Street, Sarahsville.



1:04 p.m., injury accident, McConnelsville Road; United and deputies.



11:39 a.m., alarm activation, Seneca Lake Road.



10:59 a.m., ill person, Still Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



9:09 a.m., hit-skip accident, Mud Run Road.



8:34 a.m., 911 open line, Wolf Run Drive.



3:35 a.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.



Saturday, July 25



8:48 p.m., assisted other agency, Interstate 77.



8:41 p.m., suspicious activity at a business, Marietta Road.



7:47 p.m., assisted other agency, Plum Street, Summerfield.



7:39 p.m., abdominal pain, Route 821; United and deputy.



6:43 p.m., auto accident, Mt. Ephraim Road. No injuries reported.



6:14 p.m., domestic dispute, Marietta Road.



6:03 p.m., suspicious activity, Fry Road.



5:52 p.m., reckless driver, Bean Ridge Road.



5:32 p.m., alarm activation, Dollison Road.



3:11 p.m., alarm activation, Pumpkin Ridge Road.



2:55 p.m., road hazard, Seneca Lake Road.



2:06 p.m., disorderly conduct-intoxicated, Happy Time Pool, Caldwell.



1:40 p.m., road hazard, Lakeview Drive.



1:28 p.m., reckless driver, Summerfield.



1:27 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.



9:13 a.m., missing adult, Wetzler/Baker Ridge roads.



8:53 a.m., difficulty breathing, S. Main Street; United and Belle Valley FD.



1:13 a.m., assisted other agency, Maple Heights, Caldwell.



Friday, July 24



10:23 p.m., suspicious person, Hunkadora Road.



9:54 p.m., animal complaint, Ola Teters Road.



9:45 p.m., domestic dispute, Fulda Road.



9:12 p.m., possible stroke, Mt. Zion Road.



8:34 p.m., suspicious activity, North Street, Caldwell.



7:12 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, I-77; highway patrol.



5:28 p.m., 911 hang-up call, Old Infirmary Road.



4:13 p.m., ill person, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



3:48 p.m., medical transport, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



2:52 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Glen Slay Road.



2:01 p.m., disabled vehicle, Interstate 77.



1:40 p.m., suspicious person, Olive Street, Caldwell.



11:18 a.m., ill person, Pin Oak Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



10:48 a.m., medical transport, Outpost Road; United and deputy.



8:14 a.m., suspicious activity, Township Road 292, Dexter City.



7:12 a.m., suspicious person, Mud Run Road.



12:19 a.m., keep the peace, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell.



12:13 a.m., suspicious person, West Street, Caldwell.



Thursday, July 23



10:58 p.m., domestic dispute, Main Street, Dexter City.



10:54 p.m., investigation, North Street, Caldwell.



10:45 p.m., menacing complaint.



9:33 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Lashley Road.



8:51 p.m., warrant arrest, Clay Pike Road.



7:55 p.m., animal complaint, Belford Street, Caldwell.



5:58 p.m., assisted other agency, McConnelsville Road.



5:53 p.m., medical transport, Cambridge; United Ambulance.



4:53 p.m., investigation, Roy Croy Road.



4:36 p.m., investigation, Roy Croy Road.



2:43 p.m., injury accident, Interstate 77; United and deputies.



12:39 p.m., animal complaint, Woodsfield Road.



12:13 p.m., difficulty breathing, Tower Road; United Ambulance.



11:45 a.m., neighbor dispute, Dutch Connell Road.



11:39 a.m., chest pains, Hunkadora Road; United Ambulance.



10:28 a.m., person down, Fairground Road; United and deputy.



9:48 a.m., animal complaint, I-77; highway patrol.



9:19 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



12:23 a.m., domestic dispute, Halley’s Ridge Road.



Wednesday, July 22



10:59 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Barry’s Ridge Road.



8:07 p.m., anaphylactic reaction, Water Tower Road; United and deputy.



8:05 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Marietta Road.



2:17 p.m., subpeona service, Maple Avenue, Caldwell.



1:26 p.m., suspicious person, Marietta Road.



1:12 p.m., suspicious vehicle, I-77; highway patrol.



12:49 p.m., animal complaint, Seneca Lake Road.



12:39 p.m., investigation, Olive Street, Caldwell.



10:19 a.m., disabled vehicle, Woodsfield Road.



9:15 a.m., commercial fire alarm, West Hills Lane, Caldwell.



9:04 a.m., commercial fire alarm, Summit Court Apartment, Caldwell.



6:19 a.m., auto accident, Frostyville Road. No injuries reported.



2:23 a.m., road hazard, Cliff Road.



Tuesday, July 21



11:24 p.m., road hazard, Hunkadora Road.



10 p.m., road hazard, Halley’s Ridge Road.



9:38 p.m., hit-skip accident, South Olive/Marietta roads.



9:22 p.m., suspicious person, Caldwell Village Square.



9 p.m., counterfeit currency, Liberty Street, Belle Valley.



8:09 p.m., lift assistance, Jefferson Drive, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7 p.m., vandalism damage at a business, Marietta Road.



6:53 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Lashley Road.



6:12 p.m., trespassing complaint, Rich Valley Road.



5:46 p.m., inmate transport to Southeastern Med, Olive Street, Caldwell.



5:25 p.m., chest pains, Harrietsville Road.



4:29 p.m., anaphylactic reaction, Olive Street, Caldwell; United and deputy.



4:19 p.m., chest pains, Woodsfield Road; United Ambulance.



4:17 p.m., subpeona service, Horn Ridge Road.



4:11 p.m., investigation, Glady Road.



2:10 p.m., animal complaint, Smith Drive, Sarahsville.



1:49 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



12:41 p.m., lift assistance, Gordon Road; United and Summerfield FD.



12:35 p.m., safety check/emergency notification, Old State Road 21.



12:18 p.m., animal complaint, Seneca Lake Road.



11:29 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



8:59 a.m., reckless driver, I-77; highway patrol.