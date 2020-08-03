Approximately 100 spectators came out to Noble County Airport and Fly-in Campgrounds at 48535 Coldwater Creek Road, Caldwell, on Saturday morning to watch the inaugural STOL (Short Take-off and Landing) contest.



The event was organized by Noble County Airport by the newly named recreational manager, Ed Smith, as a way to garner more interest in the airport.



The event featured four pilots who vied for the shortest takeoffs and landings in a small aircraft. More pilots were expected at the event, but could not make it because of rain at airports they were flying out of.



The pilots competed for shortest take off, determined by who got the plane airborne in the shortest distance, the shortest landing was determined by who took the shortest distance to stop once the plane touched down and combined, which was determined by who had the shortest distance when combing the distances for their take off and landing.



Harmon Lantz, of St. Clairesville, said he was grateful to be invited and that it was a great event which he enjoyed and he said he plans to come back for it again next year.



Darren Schehl, of Gahanna, thought the event was great. It was Schehl’s first time at a STOL competition and he competed well enough that he won all three categories and will be back next year.



Erik Dobson, of Dublin, came out to participate in the event because he was interested in STOL and had never had his take offs and landings measured before and wanted to see what it was like. He said he thought the event was fun, different, and interesting and that he definitely plans to come back.



United Ambulance and Belle Valley Fire and Rescue were on scene in case of any mishaps.



"We are excited that people came out," Smith said. "We had a great event and the community showed they support it. "



On the airport property sits a secluded state park area that can only be accessed by airplane, due to having to cross a runway to get to it.



According to Smith, they are working at the airport to create a fly-in camping, fishing, and recreational destination for pilots in the eastern part of the U.S. to have fun as they do out west. "The campground, everything in here was put in with good intentions, but it just never got developed," Smith said. "So, 30 years later, we are going to try and embark on a mission that those guys started and this is going to be a fly-in outdoor mecca for pilots," he said. "Out west, it’s really common to land on a 1,500-foot grass strip somewhere and hop out of the airplane, set up a tent under your wing, then throw a fly-line out in the river, and spend all weekend there and then fly out somewhere else."



Smith noted, that no runways are really for that out west, but that here in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia, unfortunately, there are many airports that are unrestricted enough to do those types of activities.



Smith also noted that they weren’t looking to bring commercial traffic into the airport but was looking to make it an aviation mecca to bring people in from all over. He also hopes to eventually have a certified flight instructor at the airport to teach area youth aviation.



Smith is hopeful that the STOL contest is just the first of many events to be hosted at the airport.



There is a pumpkin drop planned for October.