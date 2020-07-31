PLAIN TWP. Jeaneen McDaniels saw a choice: She could spend her retirement relaxing and watching television, or she could launch two new businesses.

The former Timken Co. attorney opted to keep busy.

In addition to a new private practice, McDaniels is co-owner of The Thrift Chicks, a resale store at 2729 Fulton Drive NW with partners Sandra Pyles and her daughter, Satynne Pyles.

Thrift Chicks features an art gallery, antiques, jewelry, home furnishings and accessories, books, music, toys, kitchenware, and some men’s and women’s clothing.

The store opened July 8. A grand opening is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

"Before this, I didn’t know thrift stores existed," McDaniels said. "I thought thrift stores were Goodwill."

Sandra Pyles and McDaniels had talked about different ventures since high school.

"In the last couple of years, we started going out ’thrifting’ together," Sandra Pyles said. "I told her I wanted to open up a shop, and she wanted to do it as well. We wanted something that was really nice. We wanted it to be something that didn’t look like any other thrift store."

Sidetracked by the pandemic, the original plan was to open by winter, then spring, Pyles said.

Thrift Chicks acquires its inventory from donations, their own collections, and, of course, shopping.

"We try to keep prices reasonable," McDaniels said. "We try to find things that people will enjoy, things that are different, things that people need."

Sandra Pyles, director of the HEAP program for the Stark County Community Action Agency, said they invited her daughter to become a partner because of her interest in business.

"She’s a shopper like her mom, and always wanted to do something as well," Sandra Pyles said.

According the National Association of Women Business Owners, more than 11.6 million firms are owned by women, employing nearly 9 million people, and generating $1.7 trillion in sales as of 2017.

About half, or 5.4 million firms, are majority-owned by women of color. They employ 2.1 million people and generate $361 billion in annual revenue.

"Ever since I was little, my mom talked about opening a thrift store." Satynne Pyles said. "When she and Jeaneen told me they were going to do it, I said I wanted to be a part. It’s just great to be partners with both of them."

Satynne Pyles said she previously had several of her own small businesses.

"It’s exciting just being a business owner," she said. "I have such a sense of pride because we literally did it. I’m so happy we followed our minds and pooled our resources together and did it."

All items in the store are sanitized. Social distancing and masks are practiced.