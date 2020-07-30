On top of the current coronavirus pandemic, some in Ohio are facing another serious health threat from Lyme disease-carrying deer ticks.



Kimberly Byce and family live in Granville, near Newark.



Her husband, Trent Beers, is currently being treated for his second case of Lyme disease in about a year.



Their sons, Arbor, 4, and Abbott, 6, have also been treated for Lyme disease.



In September, Kimberly is expecting delivery of some guinea fowl that will live on their property.



The birds are a next step in trying to combat deer ticks around their home.



"The (hens) will live in the woods," Kimberly explained, sitting on her deck behind her house July 14. "I’m told they will leave the landscape alone, but they eat ticks. At this point, I’m willing to try anything. Because I feel a prisoner to my deck."



Flu-like symptoms



Trent was confirmed in June of 2019 to be suffering from Lyme disease.



In May of last year, she said, he noticed a bite mark. He never saw a tick.



"It wasn’t a bullseye," Kimberly recalled. "He started getting fever and flu-like symptoms. He had terrible night sweats, brain fog, and crippling back pain. Muscle weakness. It was really quite debilitating. He went to urgent care and was told Licking County doesn’t have Lyme disease. He went three weeks without a diagnosis and with the wrong medication."



Trent next went to a practitioner, was correctly diagnosed, "but because of the amount of time that had passed, recovery was long and difficult."



One year later, Trent is again being treated for suspected Lyme disease. "He’s now two weeks into treatment," she said. "Based on everything else we know, they prescribed the same antibiotics."



In son Arbor’s case, they found an attached tick that was not yet engorged. "He had the classic bullseye on the back of his neck," she said. That was fortunate in its way because amid the current pandemic, the consultation was done through telehealth conditions.



"The doctor recognized it on the spot," Kimberly said. "He prescribed medications. That night, the fevers came." She said if Arbor hadn’t been diagnosed for a tick bite she would have suspected he had COVID-19. Arbor, she says, is fine now.



In son Abbott’s case, an engorged and attached tick was found. "There was no rash, but symptoms. His fever went to 105. He couldn’t turn his head and couldn’t walk down the hall from muscle weakness. The doctor diagnosed him based on (our) past history."



The doctor’s diagnosis was based on another factor and is part of the reason Kimberly is sharing her family’s story: to alert others in the area.



The doctor "also diagnosed it because we live in north Granville," Kimberly said. "He said he has seen multiple symptoms in north Granville."



COVID confusion?



"Because we watch for it (Lyme), we can catch it faster and the faster the meds can work," Kimberly said.



But others might not be so fortunate, particularly those in northern Granville who might not be aware their property could contain deer ticks, which are much smaller than dog ticks that don’t carry Lyme and so are much harder to spot absent tell-tale bullseye rings around the bite area.



Stir in mostly telemedicine consultation conditions because of the pandemic, and the fact that Lyme symptoms overlap many symptoms of COVID-19, and you have a recipe for misdiagnosis.



As Kimberly noted, speed of Lyme disease confirmation and treatment is critical to avoid long-term, chronic Lyme disease effects.



"A couple of other people I personally know got tested for coronavirus. It came back negative, and lo and behold, they’ve got Lyme disease." Lyme, she said, can also be misdiagnosed, at least initially, like MS or various neurological conditions.



"People need to know to watch for all those things. There’s not necessarily going to be a bullseye. If you don’t find a tick, that doesn’t mean anything, either."



According to Olivia Biggs, public information officer of the Licking County Health Department, there were 64 reported cases of Lyme disease across the county last year.



So far this year, there are 30 suspected or confirmed cases of Lyme, with 15 suspected cases, and four probable cases for the just-completed month of June.



According to county health department officials, "If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, regardless of if they are COVID-19 symptoms or Lyme disease symptoms, please consult with your doctor. Lab tests can examine blood samples for the bacteria caused by Lyme disease. And of course, there are many options to be tested for COVID-19."



Mitigation efforts



"Every time the kids go into the yard and out, they are sprayed," Kimberly said. "Every time they come in, they’re tick-checked. This is just regular life in our yard and it’s happening. I’m homestead coordinator at Denison, so I worry too about the students. I can’t imagine how many other people are encountering this and having no real idea of what it could be."



Kimberly and family have resorted to numerous tactics to combat the ticks:



"There are barrier sprays. Things that can repel them."



She has also made a number of "tick tubes." Kimberly explained, "It’s a toilet paper tube, basically."



The tubes, which can be bought commercially, or be DIY-fashioned using dryer lint, are stuffed with nesting materials for mice coated in Permethrin. The chemical kills ticks but not the mice that carry them.



"I have around about 20 of them," she said motioning at the yard area around their home’s deck. "I would like to see a lot of people do this."



Measures also extend to family pets.



"Tick mitigation is medicating our cat and dog," she said. "So our strategies include controlling ticks on pets, spraying ourselves with Picaridin and an essential oil blend of rose geranium and cedarwood before going outside, spraying our shoes with Permethrin, staying out of tall grass and sticking to trails when in the woods … and in the near future, guinea fowl, deer fencing and spraying our property with non-lethal repellents as opposed to toxic pesticides because we value our bees, pollinators and general wildlife. We haven’t always done all of these things but have added them in as it became apparent that we have a real problem with Lyme-carrying ticks in our area."



She said a three-foot-wide wood chip barrier between your home and the woods is also said to create an effective barrier, but owing to lot size isn’t always a practicality.



"When I was growing up, we never thought about ticks," Kimberly said. "I don’t think my parents checked for a tick at any time. What has changed in 30 years? When my kids can’t even run around in the yard? I feel like their childhood is more cautious than mine was."



Tick tips from the CDC/LCHD



• Repel ticks on skin and clothing by using repellent that contains 20 percent or more DEET, picaridin, or IR3535 on exposed skin for protection that lasts several hours, always follow product instructions. Parents should apply this product to their children, avoiding hands, eyes, and mouth.



• Find and remove ticks from your body by bathing or showering as soon as possible after coming indoors (preferably within 2 hours) to wash off and more easily find ticks on you. Conduct a full-body tick check. Parents should check their children for ticks under the arms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, behind the knees, between the legs, around the waist, and especially in their hair.



• Ticks can ride into the home on clothing and pets, then attach to a person later, so carefully examine pets, coats, and day packs. Tumble dry clothes in a dryer on high heat for 10 minutes to kill ticks on dry clothing after you come indoors.