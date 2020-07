CANTON The story of Susie Hertler VanVranken, a lifelong supporter of North Canton City Schools, will be featured on WHBC AM Radio’s "Time Machine: The Stark County Story," at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The daughter of the late legendary football coach Don Hertler, Van Vranken is a retired educator and a community volunteer. She recently served on the North Canton Board of Education until illness forced her to step down.

WHBC is at 1480 AM. The show also can be heard online at WHBC.com