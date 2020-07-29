Ohio Hills Health Services is offering a free, six-week educational class for individuals diagnosed with diabetes or pre-diabetes. The class will begin Tuesday, Aug. 4 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This course will cover topics such as understanding the human body, diabetes risk factors and complications, nutrition and meal planning, understanding and managing diabetes medications, physical activity, accessing your health team and managing stress.



Aarica Hanes, LPN, OHHS and Rachel Hannahs, RN, OHHS, will be the instructors. They are trained in the Diabetes Empowerment Education Program (DEEP). Aarica has also completed certification to be a Diabetes Paraprofessional Level 2. A Diabetes Paraprofessional works with patients to develop a plan to stay healthy and provide the tools and ongoing support to make that plan a regular part of a patient’s life.



"Diabetes is something my family lives with every single day. I understand how overwhelming it can seem at times. However, I also know how important education and support are to managing diabetes," said Hanes. "This class will provide participants with the knowledge and skills they need for them to modify their behavior and to be able to successfully self-manage their diabetes."



Diabetes is growing at an epidemic rate in the United States and in our region. One in ten Americans are being diagnosed with diabetes and nearly 1 million (11.1%) Ohio adults have been diagnosed with diabetes.



"During the COVID-19 pandemic it is easy to put one’s health on the back burner, however diabetes is a disease that doesn’t wait, and it can have potentially harmful consequences," said Carol Davolio, RN, Director of Clinical Services, OHHS. "At OHHS diabetes education is a priority. It is important for us to provide our patients and community members the tools to prevent the negative outcomes from diabetes and to live a healthier lifestyle. We will be taking extra precautions to keep all participants safe."



The DEEP program ensures that individuals with diabetes and pre-diabetes can acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to reduce complications resulting from diabetes such as kidney failure, amputation, vison loss, heart failure and stroke. DEEP provides a supportive environment where participants work together in a small group to learn about healthy management tools and lifestyle choices.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of participants. Everyone must wear a mask and if an individual does not have a mask it will be provided. Everyone will have their temperature taken as they enter the building. The number of participants will be limited to a maximum of ten and the lobby will be set up to ensure everyone is at least 6 feet apart.



Everyone is welcome to attend this six-week class which will be held at Ohio Hills Health Services, 101 E. Main St., Barnesville, in the main lobby. Participants do not need to be a patient of Ohio Hills Health Services. Family members are welcome to attend if space permits, as their knowledge and support can make a difference for a family member who has diabetes. Call 740-239-6447 to register for this class or ask to speak with Aarica Hanes if you need additional information.