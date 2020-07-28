SHREVE — The County Line Historical Society will welcome Deb Kitko of the Wayne County Public Library Genealogy Department to present "Basic DNA and Genealogy."



Kitko will speak on Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. at the Shreve Presbyterian Church at 343 N. Market St. She will introduce the audience to the DNA test and companies that suits each person best. The public is welcome and admission is free. The historical society will be practicing social distancing and encourage all participants to comply with the current mandates set by the governor’s office.



Kitko became interested in genealogy in 1986. She graduated from the University of Akron in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing with a minor in Spanish. She received her master’s degree from Kent State University in public librarianship in 1998 and received her Ohio Library Council certification as a public librarian in 2001. She was recertified in 2006 and 2011.



She became a certified genealogy library in 2003 by the National Institute for Genealogical Studies. She’s currently working on her certification in methodology.



Kitko previously worked at the Akron-Summit County Public Library from 1986 to 1998. She has served as a genealogy library with the Wayne County Public Library since 1998.