The following people were recently indicted by a Portage County grand jury. Indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt:



- Kobe Alder, 20, of 2741 Paxton Ave., Kent; improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony, after an incident on July 11. He was released on a $35,000 personal recognizance bond.



- Kris Alloway, 48, of 112 Sherman St., Kent; domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after an incident on July 11. Alloway remains in jail in lieu of a 10% of $50,000 bond.



- Marquis Barlow, 22, of 4949 Catherine Court, Ravenna; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, after an incident on July 16. He was released on a 10% of $20,000 bond.



- Corey Boykin, 44, of 305 Eagle St., No. 6, Ravenna; robbery, a second-degree felony, after an incident on July 18. A hearing was scheduled.



- Alysha Craven, 24, of 2609 Valleydale Dr., Stow; gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony, after an incident on June 18. Craven was accused of having sexual relations with a teenage boy in the Portage-Geauga Juvenile Detention Facility while she worked there as a guard.



- Taisha Dees, 25, of 1925 Preston Ave., Akron; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and forgery, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on March 4. She was released on a $20,000 bond.



- Shannon Durham, 46, of 3264 Alliance Road, Edinburg Township; aggravated possession of drugs, specifically methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor; after an incident on July 11.



- Kenneth Ellenberger, 59, homeless, of Ravenna; trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony, after an incident on July 16. A hearing was scheduled.



- James Graham, 34, of 1251 Elno Ave., Kent; aggravated possession of drugs, specifically methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on Jan. 26. Bond was set at 10% of $10,000.



- Jeffrey Havel, 33, of 1027 Mechanic Ave., Ravenna; two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony; operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor and refusing an OVI test, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on July 8.



- Timothy L. Honaker, 36, of 211 A Newton Dr., Newton Falls; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on July 18. He was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.



- Pete Kliner, aka Peter Kliner, 57, of Valley Hills Drive, Rootstown; domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after an incident on July 8. He was released on a 10% of $10,000 bond.



- Curtis A. Krischenmann, 49, of 239 Cherry St.; two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on July 6. He was released on a $35,000 personal recognizance bond on July 17, but court records indicate a warrant was issued on July 21.



- Jennifer Lampert, 35, of 720 Paulus Drive, Kent; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drug abuse instrument, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on Feb. 8.



- Cassandra Nagy, 26, of 5178 Hayes Road, Ravenna Township; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor and four counts of driving while intoxicated, each a first-degree misdemeanor. She was released on a 10% of $5,000 bond.



- Dalton Nuse, 19, of 107 Lister St., Jamestown, Ohio; aggravated robbery, a first-degree misdemeanor, after an incident on July 19. He remains in the Portage County jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash or surety bond.



- Brandon A. Riley, 26, of 3528 Carper Ave., Akron; theft, a fifth-degree felony; receipt of proceeds derived from the commission of an offense, a fifth-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of possessing criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on July 14. A hearing was scheduled.



- Nick Stokel, 35, of 1330 Orchard Heights, Mayfield Heights; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony; carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony; and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, after an incident on July 15. A hearing was scheduled.



- Pacience Trent, 31, of 8998 Horn Road, Windham; identity fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and forgery, a fifth-degree felony, after an incident on May 27. She was released on a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.