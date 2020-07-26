Valynn Johnson recently met with Sheriff Jeff Paden and asked if she sold 500 glasses of lemonade at her next fundraiser would he allow her to smash a pie in his face. Paden accepted Valynn’s challenge.



On Aug. 15, Valynn will be holding a lemonade stand from 3 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Guernsey County Children’s Services on Woodlawn Avenue.



According to Valynn’s mother Sherry, all the money raised from the sale of lemonade, fresh baked cookies, 50/50 tickets, and a balloon raffle with proceeds going to Guernsey County Children’s Services.



Valynn is also asking for donations of back-to-school backpacks with supplies to donate to the agency, as well.



Valynn’s previous lemonade stand raised over $100 for the Guernsey County Dog Shelter.



Any questions or for donations, contact Sherry Johnson at 740-421-0270.