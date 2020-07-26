The Guernsey-Noble Safety Council, an Ohio Bureau Workers Compensation program sponsored by the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, hosts an awards banquet each year in March to recognize their members for their safety accomplishments for the previous year. Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this banquet. The following businesses were awarded for their dedication to keeping their work environments safe.



Awards criteria



100% Awards: Companies that work an entire year without an injury or illness resulting in a day away from work.



Group Awards: Company with the lowest incident rate in each group.



Achievement Awards: Companies that decrease their incident rate by at least 25% from the previous year.



Special Awards: Companies that accumulate at least 500,000 hours and at least six months without an injury or illness resulting in a day away from work.



Awards recipients



ACI Services, 100%



Acute Nursing Care Group, 100%, Achievement



AMG Vanadium Group, 100, Special



Anderson Excavating, 100%



Ascent Resources, Special



Atkore International (AFC Cable), 100%, Special



B & D Water, 100%



Bi-Con Engineering, Group, 100%



Bi-Con Services, Special



Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, 100%



Cambridge Area YMCA, 100%



Cambridge Commercial Cleaning, 100%



Cambridge/Guernsey County VCB, 100%



Cambridge Packaging, 100%, Special



Centria, Achievement



Colgate–Palmolive, Group, 100%, Special, Achievement



Comfort Inn, 100%



Dunning Ford, 100%



Guernsey County CDC, 100%



Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center, Group, 100%, Special



Guernsey-Muskingum Electric, Group



Hospice of Guernsey, 100%



Jerry Ables Inc., Group, 100%, Achievement



Kingsley Compression, 100%



LMI Custom Mixing,100%, Special



M & M Delivery, Group, 100%, Special



Myers Well Service, Group, 100%, Special



Ohio Mid-Eastern Governments Assn., Group, 100%



Ohio Valley ESC, Group



Parnell & Associates, 100%



People to People, 100%



Quanex, Group, 100%, Special



Ridge Tool Co., Group, 100%, Special



Southeastern Med, Achievement



Southgate Hotel, 100%



Surgent Construction, 100%



The Safety, Group, 100%



TK Gas Services, 100%



TLC Complete Home Care, Group, 100%



T.L.C. Home Health Care, 100%