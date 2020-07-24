No wonder it’s been called "the milk of human kindness." Milk is pretty nourishing, basic stuff. So is a simple virtue that anyone can show--kindness.



"Kindness may be hard-wired into the human species," so says much research on the benefits of good, old human kindness.



Kindness "is as bred in our bones as our anger or our lust or our grief or as our desire for revenge," said University of California San Diego psychologist Michael McCullough, author of the forthcoming book "Kindness of Strangers."



"We’re kind because under the right circumstances we all benefit from kindness," Oxford researcher, Oliver Curry wrote.



When it comes to a species’ survival "kindness pays, friendliness pays," said Duke University evolutionary anthropologist Brian Hare, author of the new book "Survival of the Friendliest."



"Kindness and cooperation work for many species, whether it’s bacteria, flowers or our fellow primate bonobos. The more friends you have, the more individuals you help, the more successful you are," Hare wrote.



Random acts of kindness done for strangers have documented dividends that return to us, Dr. Shawn Achor reveals in his ultra-popular TED talk.



Just don’t put the cruel twist one of my buddies did on the popular "pay it forward" version of kindness. He had a woman honk at him in a fast food drive through because he wasn’t rocketing forward as soon as the line budged. A rare rumble of kindness came over him, so he decided to "pay it forward" by charging her food on his card. But then his instinctual orneriness overcame him and he just took her food that he paid for while she had to stew in her juices as her order had to be re-filled. He drove off drinking "the milkshake of human meanness" while hearing her getting honked at while holding up the line.



While "kindness" is not listed among the "Seven Classic Virtues" (contrasted with the "Seven Deadly Sins" — like taking someone’s food order), it is fifth on the list of nine "fruit" that flows from us if God’s Spirit lives within us. "Now the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness, and self-control" (Galatians 5:22-23). Do you claim to have the Holy Spirit living in you? Then kindness will be one visible proof.



All the above shows again scientists trying to swoop in, scoop and steal the glory (credit) from our Creator God who designed us to be kind. Remember — he is kind and he made us in his image (Genesis 1 & 2).



Pastor Rick Sams is pastor emeritus of Alliance Friends Church.