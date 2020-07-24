Lawrence Township Trustees

July 20 special meeting

BOLIVAR Lawrence Township trustees held a special meeting to request the county auditor to certify the total current tax evaluation and dollar amount of revenue to be generated by a tax of three-mills for fire protection. Trustee Don Ackerman and Mike Haueter voted yes. Matt Ritterbeck voted no.

A second resolution will be approved to place the tax issue on the Nov. 3 ballot once the information is received from the auditor.

Trustees held a work session on July 15, with the Bolivar fire department, village of Zoar officials, village of Bolivar officials and were in favor of a 3-mill, five-year levy to be placed on the ballot.

BARB LIMBACHER