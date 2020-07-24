CUYAHOGA FALLS — The city’s board of education has said that "Black Lives Matter" and is directing the school administration to take specific steps to address racism, joining with Summit County Council in its recent declaration that racism is a public health crisis and confirming that racism "adversely impacts our students, our families, and our community."



Board member Anthony Gomez introduced the resolution at the board’s July 15 meeting. The board, with no discussion, approved the measure.



"I don’t look at this as ‘Yay me for bringing this forward,’ I look at it and question myself, ‘Why didn’t I bring this to the board before?" he said.



He also thanked Superintendent Todd Nichols for his help with the measure.



"He could have looked at this as an accusation, or an attack, but he did not," Gomez said. "He looked at this as work that needs to be done and was a strong partner in helping to develop it."



Gomez and board members Kathy Moffet, Karen Schofield and Patrice White voted to approve the resolution.



Board member David Martin abstained. He did not respond to messages seeking comment.



Among other things, the resolution directs the superintendent to report each year on all complaints the district receives regarding racial bias and the status of investigations and outcomes resulting from those complaints.



The superintendent has also been directed to look into the formation of a "diversity and equity committee," and report his findings to the board.



Regarding classroom instruction, the resolution requires the superintendent and staff to analyze curriculum "with a diversity lens" so that "additional racially and culturally relevant content" is made part of learning.



In its introduction, the resolution states there has been a long history of "racism, discrimination, segregation, and marginalization" in the country, which has hurt educational and economic prospects for many racial groups, "specifically Black citizens."



The resolution states that the history of systemic bias "has had a lasting detrimental impact on the educational outcomes" and cites the following statistics:



— The student body is predominantly white (80.1%), and includes Asian students (6.8%), Black students (5.4%), along with multi-racial students (5.4%), Hispanic (2.2%) and native Americans (0.1%). In addition, 4% of students are English language learners.



— Black students trail white students in test scores: Reading – 90.1% proficiency for white students, with 74.5% proficiency for Black students; Math – 86.7% proficiency for white students and 65.1% proficiency for Black students.



The resolution notes the district has made efforts to promote inclusion by hiring a coordinator for English learning instruction, hosting an open house for those students and an annual cultural fair to highlight the district’s "unique diversity."



The resolution also states that the district "has recognized that racism exists by engaging in diversity training ... and making difficult but necessary changes to make classroom parties more inclusive for all," among other initiatives.



A board subcommittee will also be tasked with addressing the issue.



"The board directs its board policy committee to develop and/or revise a racial equity policy to strengthen our district’s equity policy in an effort to reduce the effects of racism on our Black, Latinx and other marginalized students and staff."



The public health effects of racism are to be incorporated into the district’s student wellness plan, and "The board directs the district to recognize and honor Indigenous Peoples’ contributions and the impact that history has had on their heritage within our curriculum."



"The board affirms that Black Lives Matter," the resolution states.



Eric Marotta can be reached at emarotta@recordpub.com.





