ROOTSTOWN — Northeast Ohio Medical University celebrated the accomplishments of its graduates during a recent virtual ceremony. The university honored its newest physicians, pharmacists, medical researchers and other professionals who earned degrees as part of the university's 40th graduating class.
Area students included:
GARRETTSVILLE: Laura Lininger
KENT: Nathaniel Fujamade, Ismail Safi
MANTUA: Kaile Benner
RANDOLPH: Adrienne Wolfe, Mitchell Kisamore
RAVENNA: James Waldron
ROOTSTOWN: Rachel Johnson, Shaye Laubert, Abdul Rauf
SUFFIELD: Cory Mathia, Zachary Snodgrass
STREETSBORO: Allison Poston