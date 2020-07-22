Rusty Winland is running as the Democratic candidate for the Guernsey County commissioner’s seat commencing Jan. 3, 2021, in the Nov. 3 General Election. He will face Republican challenger Ernest R. Gardner Jr.



Winland has served as a Jackson Township trustee since January 2010. During his years as trustee, Rusty has been involved with road repairs, the acquisition, and improvement of Jackson Park, dealing with various problems and settling disputes among residents of the area.



He was also a Rolling Hills Local School District Board of Education member for eight years. During that time, he served on many committees including working on school levy campaigns.



Rusty is currently a board of education member, including past president, of the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center, a position he has held since 2012. He serves on the board’s personnel committee.



Winland received a 15 Years of Service to Public Education and School Children Award from the Ohio School Boards Association in 2018.



Rusty has, in the past, volunteer for various community organizations including coaching T-ball, coach pitch, Little League baseball; mini football, elementary basketball, junior high boys basketball, and junior varsity girls basketball. He was also a Cub Scout leader, Home & School officer, and Athletic Boosters officer.



Rusty and his wife, Kendra, are members of the Stop 9 Church of Christ and are active with many church activities and community outreach projects.



He has been married to Kendra (Wickham) Winland for 42 years. They have three children — Christopher (Alyssa) Winland, Kyle (Carrie) Winland and Leandra (Josh) Riggans. They also have six grandchildren — Haleigh, Owen, Carson, Colton, Addilynn, and Camden.



Rusty is a lifelong resident of Guernsey County. He is employed as manager of Byesville NAPA and has been working in the auto parts business for 45 years.