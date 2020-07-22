



LAKE TWP. The Lake Township Board of Trustees, during the July 13 regular meeting, authorized an amended amount to a Uniontown Police Department contract for for the purchase of and installation of LED lighting at the police station

The original contract was approved on May 11 in the amount of $5,966 from Fair Lighting and Electric. The amended amount is for $10,669 using the same contractor for materials and installation.

Other actions:

• Authorized paying bills as of July 13 in the amount of $1.2 million which includes $800,000 for the Fire Department.

• Accepted terms and approved an amendment to the State Infrastructure Bank (SIB) Loan. The loan agreement between the Ohio Department of Transportation and Lake Township is for the State Route 619 Rehabilitation Project.

• Approved a signalization agreement with the Stark County Commissions for a signal at the Cleveland Avenue and Heckman Street intersection, the township’s share is not to exceed $40,000.

• Purchased pipe for the road department from Marlboro supply for $15,592.

• Authorized labor and material needed for the William Penn storm sewer project from Spano Brothers Constructions Inc. for $$40,194.

• Hired Shaun Baker as an auxiliary road department employee at $9 an hour, contingent upon successful completion of all required testing.

• Approved an electrical service agreement with Dynegy Energy Services for the Township-owned metered electric accounts including Township owned buildings and metered street lighting, the contract is in effect over the next 36 months.

• Authorized the fiscal officer to request an additional amended certificate in the amount $191,124 from the CARES Act for the local Coronavirus Relief Fund.

• Approved an additional amount not to exceed $7,500 with Central Allied Inc. The contract amendment is for resurfacing and improvements of the Lake Township Community Park walking path and parking lot project that was approved on June 8.

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. July 27 at Township Hall also broadcast on Facebook Live.