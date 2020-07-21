Chris Carran doesn’t like to fall behind on his payments. He had little choice after he lost his job due to the coronavirus pandemic and couldn’t get unemployment benefits for 60 days.



"I got laid off and was flooded with problems," said Carran of Wooster.



Multiple agencies provided Carran with relief while he waited for his unemployment checks. He received food assistance from Community Action Wayne/Medina. He received rent assistance from OneEighty. He also received some help from People to People.



As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people are still out of work and will see their extra unemployment benefits expire at the end of the month. A temporary suspension on utility disconnections is also expiring.



Utility companies — American Electric Power and Ohio Edison — plan to resume service disconnections for past-due customers in September. Customers will receive multiple notices and the opportunity to bring their bill current. Both companies are offering affordable or extended payment plans.



"We understand that a full economic recovery will take time and there are customers who are still experiencing financial uncertainty," said Raja Sundararajan, AEP Ohio president and chief operating officer, in a news release. "For customers struggling to pay their bills, we ask that you reach out to us so we can help. Taking action now can help keep balances and bills manageable, and your electric service connected."



Getting assistance



In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio asked regulated utilities to consider reducing the economic impact on Ohioans and ensure utility access regardless of payment status. Many regulated and non-regulated utilities responded to the request by suspending disconnections or offering payment plans.



Holmes-Wayne Electric, a non-regulated utility, also set a moratorium on disconnections during the pandemic but resumed its disconnect process on July 13. Members in danger of being disconnected are receiving notification via phone, mail, and door tag to contact the company about a payment plan. The company will also work with local agencies to assist their members.



"We wanted to allow several months of not disconnecting for nonpayment to allow for members to receive their unemployment payment, return to work, contact agencies, arrange finances, etc.," said Robyn Tate, Holmes-Wayne Electric’s community relations director, in an email. "Since we are a member-owned utility, we have to look at the best interest of all our members."



Community Action Wayne/Medina invites anyone struggling during the pandemic to reach out for assistance. The agency helps clients enroll in help programs such as the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP), and the Ohio Home Weatherization Assistance Program.



Community Action also has several programs for housing assistance and other economic assistance. To learn more, call 330-264-8677.



Orrville Utilities suspended its disconnections in March but started the process of disconnecting service again on Wednesdays and Thursdays of each week in July. Payment plans are available to those affected by the coronavirus with information on the city’s website, and finance director Janet Strimlan also directed customers toward social service agencies for assistance.



"Our investor-owned public power utility cannot go on indefinitely with unpaid accounts. We owe it to our customers to collect those," Strimlan said at the city council meeting on July 6.



For rent and mortgage assistance, OneEighty’s housing department has multiple funding sources. Each source has different criteria for eligibility. A few of them allow the agency to assist with past-due rent if a household was affected by the coronavirus. Funding is limited and there is a waiting list.



For more information about the resources and eligibility, the housing department at OneEighty can be contacted at 330-804-5854. A department staff member should return the call within 48 business hours.



The local Department of Job and Family Services can also offer assistance for food, housing and utility payments.



With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Carran is worried about getting another job and losing it again because of the virus.



"I hope and pray this doesn’t happen to anyone else. It hit everybody like a whirlwind," he said.



Reach Emily at 330-287-1632 or emorgan@the-daily-record.com. On Twitter: @mogie242