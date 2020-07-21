



GREEN The cities of Green and New Franklin will share the cost of a paving project on South Main Street, from Mount Pleasant Road to East Caston Road, this summer.

At its July 14 regular meeting, Green City Council accepted grant funds for the South Main Street resurfacing project for professional services, construction administration, and construction.

Councilman Rocco Yeargin explained that 80 percent of the project costs paid through an Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS) Federal Surface Transportation Block Grant. The legislation authorizes Green’s share $483,500 share of the 20 percent local match.

Green Service Director Valerie Wax Carr said the city is still awaiting a final construction schedule from the contractor, Northstar Asphalt, but the project is expected to be completed this summer.

Mayor Gerard Neugebauer called the project a "great partnership" between the two cities.

"This is a great example of regional cooperation (since) we both have responsibility for (maintenance of) the road," Neugebauer said.

In other action, council:

• Awarded a $71,569 contract to J.D. Striping & Services, Inc. – the lowest and best bid received - for the city’s 2020 pavement marking project.

• Announced Council’s 2020 summer recess. There will be no second meeting in the month of July.