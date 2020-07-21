



JACKSON TWP. There is a new craft beer brewer coming to town. Codex Brewing is in the process of remodeling the building at 6305 Whipple Ave. NW in Jackson Township.

The building used to be home to Four Kids Coffee, which closed its doors in early 2019.

Jason Gasper-Hulvat, co-owner of the incoming Codex Brewing, said his father Gerald Hulvat is the other co-owner and has purchased the building. They have made some changes to the outside of the building and are finishing up on the inside.

"We are making the inside of the building suitable for beer production and we’re adding a bar for beer service," Gasper-Hulvat said. "The remodeling is close to being finished. We don’t have an opening date yet. There have been several delays because of the pandemic."

He added that Codex Brewing was expecting its liquor license in March, but it got delayed because of the pandemic shutdown. It received the license in May and Gasper-Hulvat said he was hoping to start brewing on July 11.

"There will be 16 taps in the tap room with a variety of styles such as light, lager, IPA, stouts, ports and eventually barrel beers," Gasper-Hulvat said.

He added that he selected the area because he and his wife Marie have lived in Jackson Township for several years and they intend to stay in the area. Marie is a professor in the art history department at Kent State University at Stark. He has always wanted to run a business in the township.

"I’m excited to run a business with my values and with a beer that I can share. I have been head brewer at two other local brewers and so I have an understanding of the market. Stark County is starting to have an expanding beer scene and there’s room for multiple brewers," Gasper-Hulvat said.

"Our focus will be going with smaller batch sizes with more of a one-off style making our beer unique. We will use local ingredients for our batches and concentrate on quality and uniqueness."

The intention is to add a dinner menu to the business down the road. Gasper-Hulvat said he is centered on getting the brewery open and then looking for someone to take the lead in setting up the kitchen and building a menu.

To keep up to date with the opening, visit www.codexbrewing.com. There is a place to sign up on an email list for updates on the opening and the hours.