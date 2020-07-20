Trustees approve change orders for amphitheater parking lot project





JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Board of Trustees approved several changes to the amphitheater parking lot project during the July 14 regular meeting.

Changes included adding the following to the contract: $1,649 for power breakers, $29,000 for fiber optics for cameras and $1,175 for power for backup stage lighting. There were also several credits given to the township on one of the change orders totaling $4,807.

Other actions:

• Hired Karla J. Lindesmith as full-time secretary for the administration department at $16 an hour, effective June 25.

• Approved the School Resource Officer Memorandum of Understanding with Jackson Local Schools.

• Accepted the resignation of part-time patrol officers Nathaniel Tate.

• Authorized the purchase of a UV34XL utility vehicle for the Police Department from Bobcat for $16,132. Chief Mark Brink said the vehicle will be used for officers to get around in the parks versus using a cruiser.

• Adjusted the hourly rate for park crew leaders Anthony V. Dailey and Nathan L. Carper to the step three rate which is just under $19 an hour.

• Accepted a $500 donation from Corinne R. Schindler for the fire department.

• Approved several conditional hires including Breanan N. Harper, secretary for the Fire Department; Evan Betz as part-time police officer; and John Von Spiegel, part-time police officer for the school safety division.

• Set a public hearing for 5 p.m., Aug. 25 for a nuisance violation at 7994 Cambridge St. NW.

• Paid bills in the amount of $1.8 million

UP NEXT: Meets 5 p.m. July 14 at the town hall also broadcast on Facebook Live.