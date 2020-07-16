CANTON A man accused of killing a group home worker withdrew his insanity plea Thursday.

Jacob A. Beichler, 23, appeared via video before Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt.

Beichler had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to one count of aggravated murder. He withdrew his plea after a psychological evaluation was filed under seal with the court.

Haupt has yet to set a trial date for Beichler, who is proceeding on a traditional not guilty plea.

Beichler lived in a group home for disabled adults on Elaine Avenue NW. That’s where he killed 51-year-old Lisa Isom of Canton Township on Jan. 12, according to police and prosecutors.

Isom worked at Beichler’s group home, and was stabbed and cut multiple times as she tried to get into her vehicle and leave after her shift.

Jackson Township police have said Beichler confessed to killing Isom.

Police have testified that Beichler ordered knives from Amazon and unscrewed light bulbs from the front of the group home so that he could hide in the dark behind a trash can to attack Isom.

The court previously found Beichler mentally competent to stand trial.

