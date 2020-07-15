Moonlight Market

The Moonlight Market at the Hartville MarketPlace will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. July 17. Food trucks will be available and live music including 1990 Something, Scenic Route and Joshua Robert. Dr. UR Awesome, professional bubbleologist will do a bubble presentation from 6 to 8 p.m. for kids of all ages. The market is located at 1289 Edison St. NW.

Springfield Rocks

Springfield Rocks concerts resume from 7 to 9 p.m. July 24 with the Bluegrass Mountaineers. The concert is being held at the Vincent J. Mealy Gazebo, 2491 Canfield Road. Food and refreshments will be sold by various local food vendors. Social distancing, facial coverings recommended, please avoid the area if your symptomatic. Bring your own chairs, no alcohol, children under 18 must be supervised and food/refreshments will be offered by local vendors.

Virtual Travel

Travel virtually with the University of Akron and visit places around the world. Take tours of National Parks and National Landmarks. Take the family on a virtual field trip to Ellis Island, a live look at Colonial Williamsburg, tour England in a 360 video, virtually discover Yellowstone National Park and five other national parks. Take a walk on the Great Wall of China, see the view from the top of Pompeii or explore the surface of Mars on the Curiosity Rover. Go to https://www.uakron.edu/studentlife/involvement/virtual-engagement to see it all.