



JACKSON TWP. The Paul and Carol David YMCA in Jackson Township has a new interim director when Brandon Bussey officially took over June 19 after the retirement of longtime executive director Jean Campbell.

Bussey started with the YMCA while living in Lake Township. From there, he was the executive director at a Cleveland YMCA before coming back to the Stark County to work at the Jackson Township YMCA.

"I came back to the area as the associate executive director at the Jackson YMCA in 2019," Bussey said. "I’m a graduate of Lake Local Schools and I attended Kent State University for a bachelor’s in sports management. I was drawn to my new position because it deals with all areas of the YMCA versus just sports. Plus, I get to be involved with fundraising and moving the Y’s cause forward."

Bussey said he doesn’t plan any major changes at the YMCA, stating that he thought Jean Campbell has done "a phenomenal job of getting the Jackson Y to where it is today."

"The Jackson Y and the YMCA of Central Stark County have excellent reputations," he added. "We want to grow the family programming and we want to be the health and wellness resource for Jackson Township. The goal is to be the family destination for those living in the township. We have a great relationship with the schools, the trustees and other community partners. The staff is fantastic in all aspects including childcare, health and wellness and aquatics."

Bussey and wife, Tonia, and their two daughters, Kaylin (2.5 years old) and Harper (just four months old) live in Medina County but plan to move to the township in the future.

Bussey said the YMCA re-opened on May 26 and they are continuing to open up programming and assuring members it is safe to return.

"Right now, people are a bit unsure about going out in public," Bussey said. "We want to assure everyone that we’re making the Y a safe place by implementing all of the state’s health departments guidelines. In addition to following those guidelines, we are following all of the guidelines from the YMCA in USA which is the national governing body of the Y."

He added the equipment has been moved to allow social distancing and all of the suggested cleaning and sanitizing practices are being used throughout every day. The Jackson Township YMCA has changed its hours to 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Visit www.ymcastark.org/paul-carol-david-ymca for complete details.