



LAKEMORE Village Council voted to promote Roy Smith to part-time sergeant with the Police Department during the July 6 meeting.

Council first voted to create the position of part-time sergeant at a pay rate of $17.92 an hour then voted on a resolution to promote Smith.

Council, however, voted down a resolution that would have also promoted Richard Morrison as part-time sergeant. Council members want to see how it goes with one new position before creating another.

Also, for the Police Department, former officer Tony Molea was sworn in as a reserve officer.

For the Fire Department, Joshua Bow and Jeremy Detsch were hired as part-time employees.

In other business:

• An ordinance was approved to make appropriations for expenses and other expenditures for the village through the fiscal year ending Dec. 31.

• Approved an ordinance to allow the village administrator to obtain easements without prior council approval under certain conditions. The administrator can obtain easements for installation of utilities after review and approval of the solicitor, and there is no monetary consideration.

• Read for the first time was an ordinance to amend the village zoning code for fences and walls. The board of Zoning Appeals and Planning Commission recommended amending the zoning code to the maximum height of a fence to be six feet, chain link and solid fencing are permitted and is to be installed on the property line. The code will be read July 20 and Aug. 3 for approval.

Council President Laura Cochran said the village is enforcing the fencing ordinance that fences must be around swimming pools in the village. It is not a new regulation and has existed for years.

• Also read for the first time was an ordinance to amend the zoning code for sign regulations.

• School lunches are being given out at the Municipal Building from 11 a.m. to noon. This is not based on income. It is for any child that is in the Springfield Local School District.

The next council meeting is at 7 p.m., July 20.