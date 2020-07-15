COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office announced the indictment of former Belmont County Transportation Improvement District Fiscal Manager Cory Clark following an investigation conducted by the Auditor’s Special Investigations Unit. Clark was indicted on six felony counts - one count of Theft in Office (F-4), three counts of Tampering with Records, and two counts of Forgery.



While serving as the District fiscal manager, Clark was alleged to have increased District check amounts and made payments to himself, which support the forth degree Theft in Office felony charge and third degree felony Tampering charges. The investigation also found that Clark forged someone else’s name to checks that were issued on behalf of the District.



The loss to the District is more than $3,500.