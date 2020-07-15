



GREEN As the City of Green began to reopen, a rise in COVID-19 has slowed the process down.

During COVID-19 pandemic, Green – as did all cities – shutdown its activities, parks, recreation and offices. As the restaurants and other venues began to open, the city created a plan to begin its reopening of parks and programs. However, with the surge in cases, the pace of opening has slowed.

Communications Manager for the city Valerie Wolford had the run down on what to do, what is open and what is possibly coming in the future for the city’s reopening.

On July 6, one site was opened that kids have been enjoying during the heat wave – the Central Park Splash Pad. This park, 1755 Town Park Blvd., has been popular as kids can run around and enjoy the water. The splash pad is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting.

The city’s parks have opened with restrictions. Restrooms are open daily from dawn to dusk at Boettler, East Liberty, Central and Ariss parks. Restrooms are open during limited hours at Springhill Sports Complex (during scheduled soccer practice and games) and Greensburg Park (during baseball practice and games). Other restrooms are closed until further notice.

Other park features that are open are baseball and soccer fields for team practice and play, sand volleyball and tennis courts at Boettler Park and East Liberty and Pickleball courts at Boettler.

The dog park at Ariss Park, 2520 Wise Road is open. Bring water for you and your dog as public drinking fountains are not available.

Although it was planed for the Children’s Entertainment series to begin, the July programs have been canceled or rescheduled. It is hoped that they will run in August. Residents are urged to visit the city website and Facebook page for information.

The Summer Camp activities for families are being held virtually at home this summer as in person camps have been canceled. The parks and recreations staff are bringing summer camp activities to your home with new weekly Summer Camp at Home videos. A new video in the series has been released each week during July with a new activity that is suitable for the entire family.

The first activity was the "Frozen T-Shirt Game" where participants need to thaw out a frozen shirt and be the first to put it on. The series runs through the month of July and all episodes are available at cityofgreen.org/SummerCampAtHome.

In a recent press release about the at home video camp series, Recreation Programmer Matt Kress said, "Although we were unable to meet in person this year, we still wanted to give our campers some of our fun activities they can do from the safety of their home with their families."

Share your photos and videos of the activities by tagging the City’s Facebook page at cityofgreen.org/Facebook.

Canceled events include the Art-A-Palooza for Aug. 15. New rentals for pavilions, the Central Park Community Hall and the John Torok Community Center will not be accepted until further notice. The State of Ohio restrictions are no more than 10 people.

Free Yoga in the Park, featuring Cleveland Clinic Akron General instructors, has resumed and will continue Wednesdays and Saturdays at Central Park at 9 a.m. through Aug. 15.

Cardio Barre (Barre45) workouts are being held Wednesdays at 6 p.m. through Aug. 15 at Central Park. It is a 45-minute, fast-paced full-body workout that incorporates isometric movements and light weights to strengthen and sculpt all while taught to the beat of the music. This class is appropriate for all levels and no experience is necessary. This is not a dance class, all are welcome. Participants are encouraged to bring a light set of dumbbells and a yoga mat. Cardio Barre Classes.

All classes are held outside and may be canceled in the event of rain or storms. Physical distancing guidelines will be maintained throughout the classes.

Guidelines and restrictions that will be enforced for those using the parks:

• A limit of 17 people permitted on the splash pad at any one time.

• Social distancing of 6 feet must be maintained in and around the splash pad.

• No large groups such as day camps or daycare centers permitted.

• Restrooms are open at the splash pad site only, but not permitted to be used as a changing room.

• Masks are not mandatory in the splash pad but encouraged by those in the surrounding areas.

• A 10-minute safety break will take place at the top of every hour.

• Use of the splash pad is at your own risk

• No concessions will be available this season

Public meetings will continue to meet remotely with public viewing available through the city’s website at www.cityofgreen.org/videos. For task force and other committee meetings, such as the Drug Task Force and Living Green Task Force, details on meetings and the meeting format will be posted on the city’s website well in advance of any scheduled meetings.

The Central Administration Building will remain closed to drop-in visitors. All visitors must make an appointment by calling 330-896-5500. All visitors must wear a face covering when in the building.

Raintree Golf and Event Center remains open for golf. Visit www.golfraintree.com or call 330-699-3232 for more information on hours, event center, etc.

The City Recycle center, located at 5383 Massillon Road, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The City is updating the COVID-19 webpages daily with resources, links and more. Visit www.cityofgreen.org/covid-19 to stay up to date.