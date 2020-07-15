The campaign, which launched March 2, extended its closing date from May 20 to July 15.

It was definitely a more subdued ArtsinStark campaign wrap luncheon than usual.

People in masks stood chatting or seated in widely spaced chairs Wednesday on the terrace of the Cultural Center for the Arts. Speculation about Gov. Mike DeWine’s 5:30 p.m. press conference was a prime topic. Instead of party music, there was a somber vocal rendition of "Climb Every Mountain."

But there was cause for celebration. For the 15th consecutive year, ArtsinStark has reached its campaign goal. This year’s total is $1.66 million.

"Making goal 15 years in a row, especially this year during a global pandemic -- what a great community we live in that we’re able to do this," said Brian Zimmerman, ArtsinStark board chair.

"No one thought this was possible," said ArtsinStark CEO Robb Hankins, about the 2020 campaign, whose theme was Art Changes Lives. Hankins thanked his wife, Claudette, for her patience with him during this year’s challenging campaign.

"Robb’s optimism never wavered," Zimmerman said.

This year’s campaign chair, Bob Belden, chairman and CEO of Belden Brick, praised Hankins as passionate, relentless and "an unbelievable leader."

The campaign’s workers "kept right on working up to the last minute and never gave up," Belden said.

Joy Ellis, a prominent local theater performer and voice instructor, gave a stirring a cappella performance of "Climb Every Mountain."

"This is not an easy time," she said. "I want to sing a song that encourages you to continue to follow your dreams."

Roughly 75% of the campaign’s $1.66 million will be distributed to arts organizations, large and small, and to artists throughout Stark County. The remaining 25% goes maintaining the Cultural Center, putting art programs in schools and revitalizing downtowns around the county.