LOUDONVILLE — For the past 34 years, since 1986, Pam Swain has served as coordinator of the Meals on Wheels program in Loudonville.



"We’re not as busy as we have been, with just eight to 10 regular recipients each day," Swain said. "At some times we have delivered as many as 30 meals a day, requiring two delivery cars.



"There are several reasons for the decline in number of meals delivered," she continued. "Today a number of persons we would have delivered meals to are in assisted living, where the facility provides their meals. Others get meals through home health care programs, and still others have them delivered through the Ashland County Senior Citizens. All of these things lessen our numbers.



"However," she continued, "sometimes I am heartened when persons enrolled in the Ashland delivery program cancel it and return to us. They tell me ‘your meals are better!’ That makes me feel good."



Loudonville’s Meals on Wheels are funded by the Mohican Area Community Fund, individual donations and money paid by some of the recipients.



"Meals are prepared," Swain said, "by the staff of Colonial Manor, which took the task over after Jac Lin Manor closed. We owe a debt of thanks to Linda Snowbarger of Colonial for keeping the cost of meals low, $3.50 per meal. No one is refused service because they can afford to pay.



"Meals are delivered seven days a week, including holidays, by volunteers from six Loudonville churches, First Baptist Church, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Zion Lutheran Church, First Presbyterian Church, Trinity Community Church and the United Methodist Church," Swain said. "In addition to delivering the hot lunches in sealed Styrofoam containers, the delivery persons check on the well being of each meal recipient. If anything is amiss, they are given contact numbers of persons to let know there is a problem."



Swain said having the delivery person check on the recipient has averted several cases that could become emergencies.



Meals are delivered each day between 11:15 a.m. and noon.



People wishing to receive meals through the Loudonville Meals on Wheels program are asked to call Swain directly, at 419-994-4512. "All you have to do is ask," she said. "We no longer require a doctor’s permission form, or other credentials.



"In fact," she continued, "we are not affiliated with the government in any way. At one time, we had clients whose meals were paid through the state Passport program, but the red tape that went with this, including our volunteer drivers having to send copies of their driving licenses to the state, caused a revolt among them. We quit doing Passport clients."



She noted meals are made using low sugar, heart healthy recipes, with no salt added. "Our one limitation is on diabetic meals. Clients will have to check with their doctors or dietician to ensure the meals meet their requirements."



Swain praised the volunteer drivers delivering meals for "almost never missing a delivery day. We sometimes have trouble in the winter months with bad weather, but they always seem to come through.



She mentioned several couples who have contributed to the success of the program, including Tom and Karen Dilgard, Greg and Connie Beechy, Gary and Karen McClure, and Wayne and Connie Dessenberg, and her daughter, Kelly Fetzer, and granddaughter, Megan Yoak, ‘who have done more to help me with the Meals on Wheels than anyone.’"



Swain took the helm of the Meals on Wheels in 1986 from Iona Adams, who, she said, took it over from a Mrs. Harry Merrill. "Sorry, I don’t know when the program started, or much else about the original coordinator," she said.



Swain is the daughter of the late Pete and Emma Rader of Loudonville, and a 1962 Loudonville High graduate. She held a number of jobs before being named the Meals coordinator, including at the Flxible Company, at Buzzard’s Shoe Store, and at the Party Shop in Loudonville when it was run by Ed Pennell.



She also was a babysitter, in her North Mount Vernon Avenue home, for 35 years, retiring from that two years ago, and she proudly reports that "many of the kids I watched as preschoolers still come to visit me, as adults."



She and her late husband Larry, who died in 1985, have two daughters, Kelly (Ron) Fetzer and Kim (Sean) Van Horn, along with five grandchildren, and, to date, three great-grandchildren.



In her spare time, she reads.



"I read what my younger sister Peggy, who is overeducated and with Hippy tendencies, calls ‘bubble gum books, by authors like Danielle Steel and Mary Higgins Clark, along with books about the Amish," she said.