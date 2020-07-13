Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brian Neff recalls a motorcycle crash he responded to during his first year as a trooper.



"I handled a crash here -- the gentleman did nothing wrong. The car just simply didn’t see him and pulled out in front of him," Neff said. "When he was life-flighted, they still had the helmet on him. He was broken up pretty bad. Both arms had breaks in them and he had breaks in his legs in his shin areas. He was pretty mangled up."



When the rider came in a year later to thank him for handling the crash, Neff didn’t know who he was because he never saw him without the helmet.



Neff remembers that he did have some riding gear on but not much. He had the jacket on and he had the pants on. Neff recalled that the jacket did help the rider some, but his injuries were still severe.



"The only reason he did not die is simply because of the helmet. Everything broke on him except from here up," Neff said pointed to his neck. "From here up there were no injuries. He was banged up and he was broken, but at the same point he lived because of it."



Neff then pointed out that even a minor crash without a helmet on is dangerous.



Neff also noted that he thinks many may be resistant to wearing helmets because so many of the older riders grew up with no helmets at all. So the thought of wearing a helmet now is horrible to them and can’t imagine doing a ride with a helmet on because they just think it’s unbearable. But now there are so many helmets with comfort and air flow.



According to Neff, a full-face helmet is the way to go, because no matter how you go down a bike, the helmet is going to keep everything your face, your nose, your teeth, the back of your head protected.



"Even if you are not going to wear a full-face helmet as least have something on to keep your brain intact," Neff said. "You can fix your jaw, you can have plastic surgery, but you cannot put a brain a back in a head."



Erik Kobal, who is 23 years old and has full motorcycle license is not required by law to wear a helmet.



"I used to never wear a helmet, but now my boy is about a year old and about a year and a half ago I had a buddy get killed in front of his kid and I started wearing one" Kobal said.



Kobal’s helmet has air vents for comfort and bluetooth capabilities for hands free phone use, but Kobal noted he turns his phone off when riding, because talking to people defeats the purpose of hitting the road to relax during a ride.



Trevor Warner, who has a novice license is required by law to wear a helmet, said he will still wear a helmet even after it’s no longer required of him.



"I like to listen to music when I ride and wear it for the safety purposes of it," Warner said. ‘You can do everything right and it only takes one person to bump you or come out in front of you. It’s like your invisible."



Neff said he had a close call with a motorcycle once.



"Years ago I started to pull from a stop sign. I stopped, I looked both ways. I wasn’t in a hurry and I started to go an I looked and there was a motorcycle," he said. "I never made it out into the roadway, but it caught my attention that if I’m a state trooper and I didn’t see that back after looking twice, It kind of made me not want to ride anymore. If I didn't see a motorcycle and I just barely moved a couple of inches it made enough of impact on me to realize if I ride bike and didn’t see him, does anybody see him."



Neff, who got his motorcycle license a week after getting his driver’s license has been ridding most of his adult life, stopped riding after that.



"The motorcyclist has to watch for everybody and the cars have to watch for the motorcyclist it falls on everybody you can’t sit there and say that it’s all up to everybody to watch for the motorcyclist."



Neff has seen numerous accidents, where people have pulled up to a red light and not seen the motorcyclist stop in front of them.



Kobal noted that his biggest fear while riding is people coming up behind at a red light.



Neff advises riders to wear a reflective vest or bright colors or have a flashing white light on the bike to get people’s attention so they are seen.



"With all the safety gear out there, if you are only going to do one thing wear a helmet, Neff said.



According to Neff, many people mowing grass don’t realize the danger to motorcyclist of blowing their grass out in the road.



A motorcycle only has two wheels on the ground. Blown grass on the road can be slippery for a car if they have to hit their brakes. A motorcyclist in that situation has no room for error, Neff said. Most motorcycles brakes are on the front wheel, so if you hit the brake and lock up that front wheel, all the weight goes forwards and you go into a slide there’s no coming back from.



Kobal also believes that safety falls 50/50 on the riders, cars, or even people mowing their grass.



In his 18 years with the OSP, Neff has only handled one crash motorcycle where there was no one injured. Most of the crashes he has handled have been on state routes.



"Probably 80% of the crashes that I have handled in my career have not been the motorcyclist’s fault," Neff said It’s been somebody else’s simply because someone pulled out and didn't see them."