The Jerry Dragosin Fraternal Order of Police Cambridge Lodge #10 recently announced its support of Rocky Hill for Guernsey County sheriff.



"Rocky is fair, a strong leader and dedicated to protecting our community," said FOP President Zachary Smith. "We’re confident he is the right man to lead the Guernsey County law enforcement community, keep the citizens of Guernsey County safe, and provide justice for all."



Hill currently serves the City of Cambridge as the director of Public Safety where he supervises the areas of the police department, fire department, code enforcement, community and economic development, as well as public lands and buildings.



Hill began his career as a law enforcement officer in 1975 and has served in many capacities with the Cambridge Police Department.



He also is a certified Basic Police Training Instructor through the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy and teaches law enforcement courses across the State of Ohio.



He maintains his law enforcement certification through the Ohio Peace Officer’s Training Council and by completing all the mandatory Continued Professional Training requirements for all law enforcement officers in the State of Ohio.



"I am excited for the opportunity to run for Guernsey County sheriff and the possibility to provide rock-solid leadership to the citizens of Guernsey County," Hill said. "I want to make sure our county sheriff’s office provides justice for all."



"Rocky has incredible support in the local law enforcement community which I witness every day," Smith added. "We’re pleased to endorse Rocky for sheriff."